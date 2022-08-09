Read full article on original website
Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed after a battle with breast cancer in June. She was a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School, according to KPIX. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to The post Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum appeared first on KION546.
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue
SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do
Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
UC admits record number of Californians and far fewer out-of-state students
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In a revised playbook guiding University of California admissions, the system’s nine undergraduate campuses accepted a record number of California first-year students for fall 2022, while significantly narrowing entry to out-of-state and international applicants amid widespread demands to preserve coveted seats for state residents, according to preliminary data released Wednesday.
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
Flights from San Francico to Dallas are as cheap as $119 roundtrip
The cheap flights start in August and run through February 2023
San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops
The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember
The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival announces more artists
The bill includes a pair of legendary Talking Heads alums.
San Francisco’s St. Ignatius College Preparatory reneges on verbal agreement with Sunset Mercantile farmers market
Apparently, cooler heads did not prevail.
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income
UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
