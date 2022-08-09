ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KION News Channel 5/46

Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday the loss of Cristin Coleman, wife of former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, who passed after a battle with breast cancer in June. She was a beloved educator and principal at Burlingame School District's Washington Elementary School, according to KPIX. The San Mateo Daily Journal cited a letter to The post Giants mourn passing of Burlingame school principal Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum appeared first on KION546.
CBS News

San Jose heavyweights headline Bottom of the Hill barbecue

SAN FRANCISCO -- Laying down their hard-swinging style of blues-tinged heavy rock for the past dozen years, San Jose-based quartet ZED headlines this Sunday afternoon barbecue at the Bottom of the Hill. Core players Pete Sattari (guitar/vocals) and Mark Aceves (bass) have been making music together since the late '90s....
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
daytrippen.com

Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do

Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
lookout.co

UC admits record number of Californians and far fewer out-of-state students

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In a revised playbook guiding University of California admissions, the system’s nine undergraduate campuses accepted a record number of California first-year students for fall 2022, while significantly narrowing entry to out-of-state and international applicants amid widespread demands to preserve coveted seats for state residents, according to preliminary data released Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
drifttravel.com

Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember

The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor’s FPPC Docs Missing Thousands in Income

UPDATE: This article has been updated, 10:30am April 13. In her most recent filing with California’s Fair Political Practices Commission, Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor failed to include nearly $400,000 in real estate commissions and fees her company received in 2021. An examination of Gillmor’s Form 700 filings in...
SANTA CLARA, CA

