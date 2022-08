NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus the schedule for which is pending a second medical opinion.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO