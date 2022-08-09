ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ODH wants your input on major rehabilitation to I-90

By AJ Smith
 4 days ago
The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for input from the public on an upcoming project to repair I-90. The project is estimated to cost $188 million and is scheduled for 2024 and will last until 2026.

The project will rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Boulevard exit and the I-71/I-490 Interchange in the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood, and Cleveland.

The work to be done to the corridor and interchange include a full depth pavement replacement, new drainage, improved bridge vertical clearance, bridge rehabilitation, and new signage.

The goal of this project is to replace aging pavement, enhance ride quality, decrease maintenance costs, and create the necessary infrastructure needed for long-term transportation.

Once construction begins, there will be lane closures, a change in traffic patterns, and ramp closures. Detour signs will be posted for all closures.

Follow this link to provide feedback on this project and to find detailed project information.

