Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November

Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman. Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc....
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects. Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
KFVS12
Cattle disease detected in Ky.
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. A release from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture states the disease has been...
KFVS12
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
KFVS12
Disaster proclamation issued to help recovery efforts following recycling facility fire
MADISON, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to help with recovery efforts following a fire at a recycling facility. The proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days. The governor announced the proclamation on Thursday, August...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
Students at SEMO are studying Cape Girardeau's deer population. Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau held a Kindergarten Academy for its newest students. Social workers added to support students well being in Vienna, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear: Debris removal ramping up in flood disaster area
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear say the flooding recovery process has entered a new phase with the beginning of widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” the governor said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
KFVS12
Indiana officer shot at traffic stop in ‘very critical condition,’ at Ohio hospital, state police say
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check...
KFVS12
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population. The Cobden Peach Festival will be Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Students at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
KYTC crews restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
EASTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent flooding. According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the 11 bridges serve county and state roads in Perry, Knott, Pike and Letcher counties. The...
KFVS12
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
KFVS12
Armed man shoots himself after barricading himself in home near Belleville, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an incident Thursday in unincorporated St. Clair County. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
Comments / 0