People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
Women aged 40 to 60 should ALL be given weight loss counselling because they gain on average 1.5lbs a year and 43% of them are overweight, Federal-funded female health group says
All women aged 40 to 60 years old should be given weight loss counseling, a federally-funded female health group has said. This is because among women those who are middle aged are most likely to be obese and gain about 1.5lbs-a-year on average, the doctors added. The recommendation comes from...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Medical News Today
What causes pain in the lower left abdomen?
Pain in the lower left abdomen may be no reason for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen can be benign, such as gas pain, or they may be a sign of a chronic condition. People experiencing persistent...
Eating disorders increasingly affect kids as young as 9. How parents talk about food matters
Data on nearly 12,000 U.S. children between the ages of 9 and 10 found that 5% had engaged in binge eating. Eating disorders already affect 28 million Americans—those aged 12 through 25 make up 95% of cases. A new study, published this week in JAMA Pediatrics, shows how those...
scitechdaily.com
Does Premature Menopause Increase Heart Problem Risk?
Women going through menopause before reaching 40 are more likely to experience heart problems, according to a new study. Published in the European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), the new study found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk for new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Shiver Yourself Thin: Cold Exposure A Possible Solution To Lose Weight Without Dieting
Obesity is an American epidemic. More than 40 percent of Americans are obese. This is not an ideal situation since obesity is a harbinger of coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and some types of cancer. Now, Harvard scientists have found a possible solution to break down that extra body fat.
MedicalXpress
Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss
Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
Can You Drink Alcohol While Intermittent Fasting?
Intermittent fasting is a popular dieting pattern that involves long periods of fasting and limited periods of eating. Here's how alcohol can factor in.
Your Smartphone Can Actually Improve Your Memory
A recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology suggests that our ever-embattled smartphones might have a healthy use-case after all: they’re capable of improving our memory. That likely registers as a minor shock, considering we’re reminded constantly that A) screentime is a natural enemy of creativity, and...
An 8-hour intermittent fasting plan may help you lose more weight and reduce blood pressure, small study suggests
Eating in an 8 hour window and fasting the rest of the day may help people lose weight and improve mood, although it doesn't burn more fat.
Medical News Today
What to know about thyroid medication for weight loss
Hypothyroidism refers to an underactive thyroid, which can cause weight gain. Taking medication for this condition may help a person lose excess weight. Treating an underactive thyroid may cause a person to lose some weight, but thyroid medication is not a weight loss drug. People who do not have an underactive thyroid should not take thyroid medications in an attempt to lose weight.
Why You Should Forget About Your Body Fat Percentage?
Your body composition is the makeup of bones, muscle, and fat, and medical professionals agree that it's important to be informed about your body's proportions.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Food Insecurity Linked to Obesity Regardless of Diet Quality, Total Calories
Differences in eating patterns don’t fully explain the higher rate of obesity that people with food insecurity experience, according to a new study presented at ENDO 2002, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, and described in an article at Healio. Food insecurity — not having reliable access to...
Going through menopause early may raise risk of heart problems
Women who go into menopause when they are younger than 40 are at greater risk of heart problems, reports a new Korean study of more than 1.4 million females. Women with premature menopause had an overall 33% higher risk of heart failure and 9% higher risk of an irregular heart rhythm (atrial fibrillation) compared to women who experienced normal menopause, even after accounting for other risk factors, researchers reported recently in the European Heart Journal.
