Georgia State

Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia

By STACKER
 4 days ago

(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise , mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMWLN_0hAaB7gP00

1 / 50Canva

#50. Morgan County

– Population: 18,832
– Born in Georgia: 14,607 (77.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,756 (19.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.8%), Northeast (3.8%), South (10.2%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 347 (1.84% of population)
— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcyCG_0hAaB7gP00

2 / 50Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Bacon County

– Population: 11,140
– Born in Georgia: 8,644 (77.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,135 (19.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.5%), South (13.2%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 303 (2.72% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.25%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.47%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j59gP_0hAaB7gP00

3 / 50John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Lamar County

– Population: 18,834
– Born in Georgia: 14,621 (77.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,676 (19.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (3.2%), South (12.0%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 462 (2.45% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.04%), Latin America (2.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riI99_0hAaB7gP00

4 / 50Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Calhoun County

– Population: 6,301
– Born in Georgia: 4,900 (77.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,101 (17.5% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (3.1%), South (10.1%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 288 (4.57% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.70%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (3.71%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZrH2_0hAaB7gP00

5 / 50Canva

#46. Heard County

– Population: 11,785
– Born in Georgia: 9,174 (77.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,306 (19.6% of population)
— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (1.4%), South (11.2%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 272 (2.31% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (1.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qBRc_0hAaB7gP00

6 / 50Canva

#45. Miller County

– Population: 5,725
– Born in Georgia: 4,460 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,211 (21.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.0%), South (14.6%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 25 (0.44% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.10%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.23%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKXBK_0hAaB7gP00

7 / 50Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ware County

– Population: 35,745
– Born in Georgia: 27,858 (77.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,183 (20.1% of population)
— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (3.2%), South (12.4%), West (2.7%)
– Born in another country: 520 (1.45% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.96%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.24%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6rjx_0hAaB7gP00

8 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Treutlen County

– Population: 6,787
– Born in Georgia: 5,295 (78.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,204 (17.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.6%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.9%), West (0.5%)
– Born in another country: 247 (3.64% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (1.18%), Latin America (2.46%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XD8YP_0hAaB7gP00

9 / 50John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Monroe County

– Population: 27,455
– Born in Georgia: 21,427 (78.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,463 (19.9% of population)
— Midwest (4.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (10.7%), West (2.1%)
– Born in another country: 436 (1.59% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.44%), Latin America (0.60%), North America (0.19%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6DIP_0hAaB7gP00

10 / 50csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hancock County

– Population: 8,500
– Born in Georgia: 6,664 (78.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,585 (18.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (5.6%), South (8.1%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 223 (2.62% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.42%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (0.96%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNKpA_0hAaB7gP00

11 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Telfair County

– Population: 15,871
– Born in Georgia: 12,460 (78.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,752 (11.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.2%), South (7.1%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 1,624 (10.23% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (9.65%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.05%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVoHm_0hAaB7gP00

12 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Randolph County

– Population: 6,888
– Born in Georgia: 5,416 (78.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,425 (20.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (1.6%), South (16.3%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 47 (0.68% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.49%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vavuE_0hAaB7gP00

13 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Butts County

– Population: 24,463
– Born in Georgia: 19,341 (79.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,130 (16.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (3.0%), South (9.0%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 787 (3.22% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.56%), Latin America (1.91%), North America (0.27%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCGyi_0hAaB7gP00

14 / 50Canva

#37. Worth County

– Population: 20,346
– Born in Georgia: 16,132 (79.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,704 (18.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.8%), South (11.0%), West (2.4%)
– Born in another country: 365 (1.79% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.57%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (0.61%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7JQr_0hAaB7gP00

15 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Schley County

– Population: 5,215
– Born in Georgia: 4,137 (79.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 990 (19.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.2%), South (14.1%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 51 (0.98% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (0.82%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sukSg_0hAaB7gP00

16 / 50Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Jones County

– Population: 28,622
– Born in Georgia: 22,748 (79.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 5,474 (19.1% of population)
— Midwest (4.2%), Northeast (2.4%), South (11.5%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 316 (1.10% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.43%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkfdF_0hAaB7gP00

17 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Baker County

– Population: 3,090
– Born in Georgia: 2,458 (79.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 420 (13.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (0.6%), South (10.0%), West (0.6%)
– Born in another country: 140 (4.53% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (2.39%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (2.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8TUL_0hAaB7gP00

18 / 50Canva

#33. Mitchell County

– Population: 22,072
– Born in Georgia: 17,558 (79.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,682 (16.7% of population)
— Midwest (1.8%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.7%), West (0.8%)
– Born in another country: 764 (3.46% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.45%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (2.92%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iin0z_0hAaB7gP00

19 / 50Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Baldwin County

– Population: 45,072
– Born in Georgia: 35,868 (79.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 7,771 (17.2% of population)
— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (9.1%), West (1.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,089 (2.42% of population)
— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (1.01%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.01%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.04%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r67X0_0hAaB7gP00

20 / 50Canva

#31. Screven County

– Population: 13,977
– Born in Georgia: 11,153 (79.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,614 (18.7% of population)
— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (2.7%), South (11.3%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 196 (1.40% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.68%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.72%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moR9k_0hAaB7gP00

21 / 50Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dodge County

– Population: 20,725
– Born in Georgia: 16,563 (79.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,731 (18.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (2.1%), South (11.2%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 315 (1.52% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (1.29%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNbUC_0hAaB7gP00

22 / 50Canva

#29. Sumter County

– Population: 29,714
– Born in Georgia: 23,877 (80.4% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,196 (14.1% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (3.2%), South (8.3%), West (0.4%)
– Born in another country: 1,417 (4.77% of population)
— Africa (0.41%) , Asia (1.19%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.79%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZ7AY_0hAaB7gP00

23 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Laurens County

– Population: 47,404
– Born in Georgia: 38,164 (80.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 8,014 (16.9% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (1.9%), South (9.9%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 981 (2.07% of population)
— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.93%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.89%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qP2p_0hAaB7gP00

24 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Upson County

– Population: 26,329
– Born in Georgia: 21,248 (80.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 4,119 (15.6% of population)
— Midwest (3.3%), Northeast (2.6%), South (8.3%), West (1.5%)
– Born in another country: 646 (2.45% of population)
— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.49%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (1.42%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.16%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NjNY_0hAaB7gP00

25 / 50Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Appling County

– Population: 18,428
– Born in Georgia: 14,889 (80.8% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,605 (14.1% of population)
— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (1.4%), South (10.5%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 905 (4.91% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (4.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NBCj_0hAaB7gP00

26 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bleckley County

– Population: 12,870
– Born in Georgia: 10,448 (81.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,076 (16.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (2.3%), South (8.7%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 314 (2.44% of population)
— Africa (0.89%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMtuz_0hAaB7gP00

27 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clinch County

– Population: 6,648
– Born in Georgia: 5,398 (81.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,089 (16.4% of population)
— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (2.9%), South (10.2%), West (1.9%)
– Born in another country: 161 (2.42% of population)
— Africa (0.15%) , Asia (0.99%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFTnP_0hAaB7gP00

28 / 50Canva

#23. Jasper County

– Population: 14,074
– Born in Georgia: 11,441 (81.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,256 (16.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (3.2%), South (8.5%), West (2.0%)
– Born in another country: 310 (2.20% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (1.57%), North America (0.35%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1A5L_0hAaB7gP00

29 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Wilcox County

– Population: 8,701
– Born in Georgia: 7,074 (81.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,299 (14.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (2.8%), South (9.4%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 305 (3.51% of population)
— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (2.88%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40s2ck_0hAaB7gP00

30 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Dooly County

– Population: 13,571
– Born in Georgia: 11,037 (81.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,956 (14.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (2.0%), South (10.1%), West (0.2%)
– Born in another country: 559 (4.12% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (4.04%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rlc4K_0hAaB7gP00

31 / 50Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Emanuel County

– Population: 22,525
– Born in Georgia: 18,368 (81.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,509 (15.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.7%), South (9.2%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 517 (2.30% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.91%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAa3z_0hAaB7gP00

32 / 50JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Johnson County

– Population: 9,717
– Born in Georgia: 7,927 (81.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,692 (17.4% of population)
— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (3.2%), South (11.1%), West (0.9%)
– Born in another country: 58 (0.60% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.20%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtWzA_0hAaB7gP00

33 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Turner County

– Population: 7,920
– Born in Georgia: 6,497 (82.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,038 (13.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.8%), Northeast (2.1%), South (7.0%), West (0.2%)
– Born in another country: 343 (4.33% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.81%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HJROB_0hAaB7gP00

34 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Glascock County

– Population: 2,984
– Born in Georgia: 2,448 (82.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 484 (16.2% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (11.2%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 0 (0.00% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJH4g_0hAaB7gP00

35 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Talbot County

– Population: 6,245
– Born in Georgia: 5,130 (82.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 999 (16.0% of population)
— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.2%), West (2.5%)
– Born in another country: 46 (0.74% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWbbg_0hAaB7gP00

36 / 50Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Macon County

– Population: 13,107
– Born in Georgia: 10,887 (83.1% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,043 (15.6% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (3.7%), South (8.4%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 164 (1.25% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.27%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.98%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lr0xP_0hAaB7gP00

37 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Terrell County

– Population: 8,654
– Born in Georgia: 7,212 (83.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,105 (12.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (2.4%), South (6.7%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 284 (3.28% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.36%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.59%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.02%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDS71_0hAaB7gP00

38 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Irwin County

– Population: 9,379
– Born in Georgia: 7,835 (83.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,402 (14.9% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.6%), South (9.4%), West (2.2%)
– Born in another country: 133 (1.42% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.30%), Latin America (0.70%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbiaY_0hAaB7gP00

39 / 50Canva

#12. Wilkes County

– Population: 9,797
– Born in Georgia: 8,220 (83.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,206 (12.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (2.3%), South (7.8%), West (0.2%)
– Born in another country: 291 (2.97% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.05%), Europe (0.37%), Latin America (2.55%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLBTs_0hAaB7gP00

40 / 50Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jenkins County

– Population: 8,787
– Born in Georgia: 7,378 (84.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 989 (11.3% of population)
— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (2.7%), South (6.9%), West (0.3%)
– Born in another country: 411 (4.68% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.81%), Europe (0.51%), Latin America (3.36%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIjen_0hAaB7gP00

41 / 50Canva

#10. Taliaferro County

– Population: 1,596
– Born in Georgia: 1,345 (84.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 194 (12.2% of population)
— Midwest (0.7%), Northeast (2.4%), South (8.6%), West (0.4%)
– Born in another country: 56 (3.51% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (3.51%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgjOR_0hAaB7gP00

42 / 50Canva

#9. Washington County

– Population: 20,316
– Born in Georgia: 17,128 (84.3% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,627 (12.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (2.4%), South (7.4%), West (1.0%)
– Born in another country: 390 (1.92% of population)
— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAjah_0hAaB7gP00

43 / 50SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Meriwether County

– Population: 21,080
– Born in Georgia: 17,805 (84.5% of population)
– Born in a different state: 3,017 (14.3% of population)
— Midwest (2.8%), Northeast (2.3%), South (7.9%), West (1.3%)
– Born in another country: 145 (0.69% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.21%), Europe (0.17%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.10%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3MX1_0hAaB7gP00

44 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Crisp County

– Population: 22,509
– Born in Georgia: 19,117 (84.9% of population)
– Born in a different state: 2,936 (13.0% of population)
— Midwest (2.0%), Northeast (1.6%), South (8.9%), West (0.6%)
– Born in another country: 383 (1.70% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (1.27%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cwqnV_0hAaB7gP00

45 / 50Canva

#6. Twiggs County

– Population: 8,195
– Born in Georgia: 7,012 (85.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 970 (11.8% of population)
— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (1.7%), South (5.8%), West (1.2%)
– Born in another country: 181 (2.21% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (1.45%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nG509_0hAaB7gP00

46 / 50Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Taylor County

– Population: 8,126
– Born in Georgia: 6,963 (85.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 904 (11.1% of population)
— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (5.3%), West (0.6%)
– Born in another country: 244 (3.00% of population)
— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (2.76%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpPC6_0hAaB7gP00

47 / 50Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Jefferson County

– Population: 15,489
– Born in Georgia: 13,281 (85.7% of population)
– Born in a different state: 1,842 (11.9% of population)
— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (2.7%), South (5.8%), West (1.1%)
– Born in another country: 349 (2.25% of population)
— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.16%), Latin America (1.61%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRckp_0hAaB7gP00

48 / 50S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wilkinson County

– Population: 8,945
– Born in Georgia: 7,834 (87.6% of population)
– Born in a different state: 893 (10.0% of population)
— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (6.1%), West (0.6%)
– Born in another country: 202 (2.26% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (2.00%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5EUT_0hAaB7gP00

49 / 50Canva

#2. Warren County

– Population: 5,259
– Born in Georgia: 4,678 (89.0% of population)
– Born in a different state: 514 (9.8% of population)
— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (1.1%), South (5.9%), West (0.4%)
– Born in another country: 50 (0.95% of population)
— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38akoP_0hAaB7gP00

50 / 50Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wheeler County

– Population: 7,897
– Born in Georgia: 7,121 (90.2% of population)
– Born in a different state: 719 (9.1% of population)
— Midwest (0.4%), Northeast (0.2%), South (8.5%), West (0.1%)
– Born in another country: 56 (0.71% of population)
— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.63%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

