ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022

$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cooks, MI
Cars 108

This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Have You Heard Michigan’s Singing Bus Driver?

When it comes to recruiting new hires, this singing bus driver is pitch perfect. The Waterford School District is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, and more. Let's just say the district took a rather unique approach to get the word (song) out. Instead of a boring old 'help wanted' ad, Waterford bus driver Lynette Bright is attempting to reach potential candidates with a song.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Towns#Greyhound Lines Inc
Cars 108

Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
LAKE ORION, MI
Cars 108

Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Best Places to See the Perseid Meteor Shower in Michigan

Are you ready for the best sky event of the summer?. Every summer, the Perseid meteors show up in the sky sometime between July and September. However, it is in its full glory before the middle of August. Astronomers expect the annual Perseid meteor peak is happening between the nights...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Cars 108

Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House

If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Cars 108

16 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed Heading Into the Weekend 8/4/22

Summer is winding down but you still have time to get to the beach. As we approach the weekend, temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s and possibly 90 on Saturday. Temperatures like that will have you heading to the beach to cool off for sure. If you do have plans to hit the beach, be sure to check to see if the beach you want to go to is open or if there is a contamination advisory.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108 Lucky Ticket Tuesday – ENTER NOW

We're giving you a chance to win $50 in instant scratch-off tickets from the Michigan Lottery! It's the Cars 108 Lucky Ticket Tuesday. Tuesday, up until midnight, you can enter to win 50 Mystery Key Cashword & Bingo Blockbuster tickets from Cars 108. We'll pick a winner Wednesday. You could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy