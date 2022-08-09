Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Spirit Halloween will not be coming to Idaho Falls this year but will come to Rexburg, Pocatello
IDAHO FALLS — Even though Halloween is 81 days away, trying to find a costume might look a little different this year after a popular seasonal store will not be in Idaho Falls due to difficulty finding a location. With over 1,400 stores across the United States, Spirit Halloween...
Major retail chain store opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular national retail chain store is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Dick's Sporting Goods recently announced that they will be opening a brand new store location in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli offers fresh breads, sweets, sandwiches and more
AMMON — Stop by Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli and you’ll find a hearty meal, a warm bowl of soup, a loaf of fresh bread or a yummy sweet treat. The family-owned bakery and deli has been around for decades with Jay and Merry Bungard running the Ammon business since 2001.
eastidahonews.com
Beloved local restaurant is forced to close its doors due to rising costs
IDAHO FALLS – Diabla’s Kitchen, a much-loved local restaurant, is officially closing its doors after 11 years. Owner and chef, Deanna Brower, tells EastIdahoNews.com that due to rent increases and a hefty increase on the price of food in the past couple years, maintaining the restaurant became impossible.
Fire burning northeast of Pocatello
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello. It's called the Ross Fork fire. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM. It's burning on the Fort Hall Reservation. The National Weather Service The post Fire burning northeast of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
biztoc.com
Your local housing market just shifted
These 57 housing markets saw inventory jump by over 200%. That includes Idaho Falls (387% uptick) and Ogden (372% uptick).
Michaud Creek Fire burns on west side of Pocatello
The Michaud Creek Fire is burning on the west side of Pocatello. The post Michaud Creek Fire burns on west side of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. The post SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat appeared first on Local News 8.
SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage
Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
Sho-Ban Festival returns this week
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday. “We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer. ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain
Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
eastidahonews.com
Daycare vandalism results in thousands of dollars of damage to outdoor toys and equipment
IDAHO FALLS — A daycare that just bought brand new outdoor toys and equipment for its kids is now left with several thousand dollars worth of damage after an incident of vandalism. Kids Korner Preschool & Daycare, located off of 14th Street in Idaho Falls, has been around for...
Post Register
First by-the-numbers look at the Bandits and American Legion World Series
The Idaho Falls Bandits look to make American Legion history be becoming the first team to win three consecutive World Series titles. The World Series begins Thursday at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming
REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins
CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
Pocatello police: Four men arrested for conspiring together to cash fake checks in different states
Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to Chubbuck police and court records. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in the Pocatello area last week. ...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state
The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
