Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Fire burning northeast of Pocatello

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Several fire agencies are working on a new fire Tuesday night burning northeast of Pocatello. It's called the Ross Fork fire. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's fire map, it was first reported at 5:47 PM. It's burning on the Fort Hall Reservation. The National Weather Service The post Fire burning northeast of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho State Journal

SCORCHED EARTH: Two wildfires burning near Pocatello, structure fire guts American Falls garage

Firefighters in Southeast Idaho have been busy the past two days battling two wildfires near Pocatello and extinguishing a structure fire in American Falls. Work to combat a wildfire in Fort Hall started Tuesday evening and continued Wednesday as firefighters were also sent to battle a blaze in the hills west of Pocatello. A garage in American Falls was a total loss by the time firefighters were able to extinguish that blaze Tuesday afternoon. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sho-Ban Festival returns this week

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival will return this week. The festival has been held since 1964, but due to the pandemic, the Tribes haven’t held it in two years. It will take place Thursday through Sunday. “We’re excited to celebrate and invite the public to join us in this cultural celebration,” said Randy’L Teton, Fort Hall public information officer. ...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Stranded motorcyclists rescued from Southeast Idaho mountain

Two motorcyclists were rescued from a local mountain after becoming stranded in the rough terrain. The motorcyclists — a woman from Chubbuck and a man from Utah — called the Bannock County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Wednesday to ask for help getting down from Haystack Mountain northeast of McCammon, Bannock County Search and Rescue reported. The motorcyclists were stuck in the rugged terrain and were becoming dehydrated because they...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck Road overpass closed starting Wednesday as transformation to underpass begins

CHUBBUCK — On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Chubbuck Road overpass will be closed over I-15 to facilitate demolition of the overpass. As part of the "Leading Idaho" program's I-86/I-15 System Interchange rebuild, the Chubbuck Road crossing will be converted from an overpass to an underpass. Due to the amount of traffic on I-15, construction of the new underpass will occur in stages while the rest of the project progresses. As such, the new underpass is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. This project is partially funded with Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) funds as part of Gov. Little’s Leading Idaho initiative. The program allows ITD to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police: Four men arrested for conspiring together to cash fake checks in different states

Four Texas men were recently arrested and charged with felonies for conspiring together to travel to different states to cash fake checks and split the money between them, according to Chubbuck police and court records. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, Johntay Taylor, 25, Anthony Mares, 30 and Kemon Witt, 30, all of Forth Worth, Texas, have each been charged with felony passing of fictitious bills and felony conspiracy to make and pass forged checks following an incident in the Pocatello area last week. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Fort Hall Fire Department restarts evacuations, requests aid from state

The Fort Hall Fire Department has restarted evacuations as the Ross Fork Fire has increased in size and changed directions. The Fort Hall Emergency Operations Center has begun the process of requesting assistance from state agencies, according to an update provided to EastIdahoNews.com by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes spokeswoman Randy’L Teton.
FORT HALL, ID

