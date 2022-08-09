Read full article on original website
Puppies rescued from Kentucky floods up for adoption in Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A few puppies who were surrendered amid catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky will be up for adoption in Middle Tennessee this weekend. Three dogs named Gemma, Gia, and Garth will be at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart adoption event on Saturday. True Rescue says the puppies in need of forever homes are 11 weeks old.
Judds asks court to seal report of death investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. The family filed the petition in Williamson County Chancery Court, saying the records contain video and audio interviews with relatives...
Police: There is no serial killer in Mt. Juliet
MT. JULIET, Tenn. -- Police are letting residents know that there is no serial killer in Mt. Juliet. After receiving inquiries, Mt. Juliet Police on Friday let people know that a social media post is going around with false information that a serial killer is on the loose in Mt. Juliet. They also let them know that this is a fake social media post with false information.
Murfreesboro City Council approves amphitheater project with Bourbon Bros. and Boot Barn
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a finalized development agreement with Notes Live INC for a new live entertainment campus at the southeast corner of Medical Center Pkwy and Gateway Blvd. The agreement included Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Boot Barn Hall, and Sunset Colosseum on the Stones River.
Singer Michelle Branch arrested on domestic assault in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Grammy Award-winning singer Michelle Branch has been arrested on domestic assault charges for slapping her husband after police were called to a residence for domestic disturbance early Thursday morning. According to an affidavit, the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to the call around 2:08...
New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
Tennessee utility lineman killed while on a job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — An employee of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) was killed while on the job Thursday. MLGW has reported that lineman, Michael Nowlin, was fatally injured early Thursday on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. The company says that Nowlin had...
Murfreesboro files lawsuit against Middle Point Landfill for multiple contaminations
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a press conference Wednesday, Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the city will be filing a federal lawsuit taking action against the owners and operators of Middle Point Landfill for alleging multiple contaminations of the toxic chemical PFAS and leachate in Rutherford County including rivers, ground water and recreational areas.
Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Franklin Police Department Chief seeking recruits with 'heart and courage'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Earlier this week city leaders in Franklin held a meeting to talk about safety in the city. Franklin's police chief talked about the need to hire not just more officers but the right kind of officers. She talked about some of the things she's looking for in a recruit. She talked about not only the number of officers but the right kind of recruits.
Franklin Fire Department wants crews to get paid if they suffer PTSD
The Franklin Fire Department wants more resources for their men and women on the front lines. FFD says they want members of their crews to be able to get paid if they suffer from PTSD. Franklin fire chief Glenn Johnson says he is working with state lawmakers to make this possible. He says too many people have suffered from things they've seen or experienced while on duty.
