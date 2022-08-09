ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Marlboro County Schools in beginning stages of search for new, permanent superintendent

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent.

District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to get more input.

After that, Davidson said the information collected will be presented to board members, who will then draft a job description and post it online and elsewhere.

Dr. Donald Andrews has served as interim superintendent since being appointed in November. He took over for Dr. Jason Bryant, who was appointed acting superintendent after the resignation of Dr. Gregory McCord.

McCord resigned after allowing his fraternity to operate on school property. He was placed on administrative leave in September and then reinstated, and then resigned a short time later .

One board member said Tuesday night that experience should be a key requirement for the job. The four most recent superintendents “were all good people, but they didn’t have any experience being a superintendent,” the board member said.

WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: August 12

ELLERBE — At 7:59 p.m., deputies responded to Main Street to serve a warrant. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Trey Lamar Little. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Back Street following a report of a suspect going into a home and stealing a silver handgun with a pearl handle, valued at $200. The case is active.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

WPDE morning news update 8.10.22

The morning news updates from the WPDE newsroom: Two people are dead including a Florence County Paramedic after a car struck first responders responding to a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. The former leader of the Grand Strand Boys and Girls Club has plead guilty to embezzlement charges. Myrtle Beach City Council approved a $37,000 grant for ballistic shields for police officers and a $120,000 grant for the city's first splash pad. Click on the photo above for the latest.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Wanted Robeson County murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in North Carolina believe a man wanted for a deadly shooting may have crossed state lines. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Tyvon McRae, of Dillon, South Carolina, remains wanted in connection to an incident that happened in May. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Highway 130 Bypass in Fairmont on May 23 where they found 20-year-old Shawn Campbell fatally shot.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
