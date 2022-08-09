ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations

By Kaitlin Flanigan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2U77_0hAa9kDY00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. — and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.

National average gas prices hit $4.03 on Tuesday, according to AAA , while tech firm and fuel-pricing resource GasBuddy.com reported the national average dropped to $3.99 a gallon.

LOOK UP! Perseid Meteor Shower approaches its peak this week

Meanwhile, the average price of unleaded per gallon is $4.90 in Oregon, AAA reports .

However, there are cheaper fuel prices throughout the state, according to GasBuddy.com .

Check out the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel prices in Oregon.

76

810 E Arlington St
Gladstone, OR
Fuel/gallon: $3.99

Costco

4865 27th Ave SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.28

76

1680 South Shore Blvd
Lake Oswego, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.29

Plateau Travel Plaza

215 NW Cherry Lane
Madras, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.35

Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: What’s the Presidential Records Act?

Fred Meyer

3740 Market NE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.39

Shell

1108 E Marina Way
Hood River, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.44

Costco

2828 Chad Dr
Eugene, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45

ARCO & ampm

805 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45

DON’T MISS: Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally

Costco

3130 Killdeer Ave
Albany, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.45

Fred Meyer

3415 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR
Fuel/gallon: $4.49

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 34

†.:FLATLINE:.†
3d ago

trying to marginalize the fact that the failures in the white house and congress caused this? I was paying $2.29 a gallon when Trump was in office.

Reply(1)
18
Janice Penuel
3d ago

When you get it back down to $1.99 before Trump left office than i will rejoice over gas prices dropping not now. It’s good that it’s down but stop buying gas and oil from overseas. Open Our pipeline and our refineries. If gas prices go down so will the food and other things.

Reply(2)
15
doug yates
3d ago

still to high we the people who owns state and federal land want government to drill in the United States for oil so it can be least then 2dollars a gallon

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday

Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Kent, OR
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Traffic
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
City
Salem, OR
KOIN 6 News

These are the animals you can’t keep as pets in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may have dreamed of having a pet bear as a kid — but can you actually own one here in Oregon? Turns out, it’s a little complicated about what exotic pet species you can own and whether you can get the OK from state and federal regulators. According to the […]
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Shell#Arco Ampm#Commercial St Se Salem#Killdeer Ave Albany#Nexstar Media Inc
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon fire crews on high alert after thousands of lightning strikes

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, more than 5,200 lightning strikes were reported throughout the state. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the lightning started 92 small fires that were roughly 1 acre each. No new large fires were started. But as temperatures will rise over the next few days,...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
OAKRIDGE, OR
klcc.org

Dealing with edible invaders: Oregon triples the bag limit for European green crabs

New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
OREGON STATE
Autoblog

Oregon cops make arrests in thefts of 44,000 catalytic converters

Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Beaverton police say they busted a local organized crime ring, arresting two suspected ringleaders and 12 suspected associates. According to...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy