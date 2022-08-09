Gas is dropping in Oregon. Fill up for under $4.50 at these stations

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Gas prices are dropping across the U.S. — and Oregon pump prices are reflecting the change.

National average gas prices hit $4.03 on Tuesday, according to AAA , while tech firm and fuel-pricing resource GasBuddy.com reported the national average dropped to $3.99 a gallon.

Meanwhile, the average price of unleaded per gallon is $4.90 in Oregon, AAA reports .

However, there are cheaper fuel prices throughout the state, according to GasBuddy.com .

Check out the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest fuel prices in Oregon.

810 E Arlington St

Gladstone, OR

Fuel/gallon: $3.99

4865 27th Ave SE

Salem, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.28

1680 South Shore Blvd

Lake Oswego, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.29

215 NW Cherry Lane

Madras, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.35

3740 Market NE

Salem, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.39

1108 E Marina Way

Hood River, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.44

2828 Chad Dr

Eugene, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.45

805 Commercial St SE

Salem, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.45

3130 Killdeer Ave

Albany, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.45

3415 Commercial St SE

Salem, OR

Fuel/gallon: $4.49

