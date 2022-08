The Community Police Review Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 and will be held in a hybrid format. Board members will be participating virtually with staff attending in person. Members of the public are invited to join the meeting in person at City Hall or virtually using the Zoom link provided below. The agenda and background materials can be found at https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=972.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO