National Night Out brings Salinas Valley families and first responders together
SALINAS VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community
A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week. The post Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Free Libraries to establish Student Success Centers
SALINAS VALLEY — For some students in the Monterey County Free Libraries (MCFL) service area, including the Salinas Valley, gaining access to school supplies may be simple, but for many, it is not. MCFL’s service area covers a stretch of about 130 miles, from Pajaro in the north near...
Student Lookout: Hang out at the Watsonville Hangar and the return of the Santa Cruz County Fair
This week's Student Lookout offers student discounts, some fun events, information about Watsonville's Hangar complex, September's county fair and great places to eat in Santa Cruz on a budget
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Dentist awards scholarships to Hollister students
Gilroy dentist Dr. Jernell Escobar DDS awarded student scholarships of $750 each to Hollister residents Devonna Rubalcava and Maliyah Escudero. Both students will be attending college in the fall, Rubalcava at Monterey Peninsula College and Escudero at Sacramento State University. This is the second year that Escobar has awarded the...
California’s Richest All Girl Roping honors memory of late Paicines resident
Arena dirt flew and ropes sailed through the air as some of the fastest women in the sport of rodeo went head-to-head in California’s Richest All Girl Roping at Bolado park on Aug. 6-7. Attracting athletes from across the state, the event consisted of an open jackpot team roping, calf branding, line sorting, breakaway roping, and all girl team roping.
Hit new outdoor public market provides evening fun each week in East San Jose
An outdoor public market in East San Jose that is only about a month old has already become a big hit. The Tully Night Market happens on Wednesday night near the Tully Road Ballfields and the public library branch. It features food trucks, art, music, and vendor booths. It was started by District 7 Councilmember Maya Esparza, who got funding for the market in last year’s budget. She had the goal of bringing community members together each week for a night of fun in an area of San Jose that often gets overlooked. “The Tully Library and ballfields have been underutilized as a whole, and that area also serves as this nexus of really underserved communities,” Esparza told San José Spotlight.
Death notices for Aug. 3-7
Jacquelyn Meldrum, age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Wandalee Fullerton, age 89, of Paso Robles, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Daniel Apple, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 4. Glenda Stout, age 71, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday,...
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Car Week is back on the Central Coast, here are some free events everyone can enjoy
MONTEREY, Calif. — This year’s car week is back in full after COVID-19. The 10 days are even filled with auctions and expos kick off Friday. With over 85,000 visitors expected to attend, and generating over $65 million back in 2019, car week is expected to exceed expectations this year.
This Seaside market is a church to the classic American sandwich.
How does one recognize a good deal in today’s day and age when portions of fries are getting smaller and smaller, and once respectful restaurants refill Heinz bottles with cheaper, regional ketchup wannabes? Have you noticed that napkins, once forced on clients in abundance, are now something to beg for? Not in LaSala’s BiRite Market, an 80-year-old sandwich shop that will feed your nostalgia without devastating your pocket.
Fire burning at Santa Cruz golf course
SANTA CRUZ -- Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning at a golf course in Santa Cruz Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to a post by the Cal Fire CZU Twitter account, the fire burning in the eucalyptus at the DeLaveaga Golf Course started around 12:30 p.m. The golf course is located at 401 Upper Park Road in Santa Cruz. The so-called DeLaveaga Fire has grown to an estimated two acres, Cal Fire said. Cal Fire and Santa Cruz City Fire units have responded to the fire. Cal Fire air support was seen dropping water on the blaze.There were some media reports of evacuations due to the fire, but no official evacuation orders have been issued.This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
San Jose Council Approves Cambrian Village Development
An old-school shopping center in San Jose is getting a long-promised makeover. Cambrian Village, best known for its carousel sign, was built in the 1950s and hasn't changed much. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council approved a dramatic redesign combining shopping with residential units. It includes 300 apartments, about...
Hit Peruvian restaurant Limón Rotisserie is expanding into Silicon Valley
Popular Bay Area Peruvian chicken chain Limón Rotisserie is coming to Mountain View. Limón already has restaurants on Valencia Street and South Van Ness in San Francisco, as well as in Oakland, Walnut Creek, and Burlingame. According to the SF Business Times, the sixth location in Mountain View will be occupying an 8,000-square-foot space at 800 California Street at the intersection of Castro Street.
Large Cupertino Apartment Complex Bought
Prometheus Real Estate Group, a landlord with buildings throughout Northern California, Oregon, and Washington, recently purchased McClellan Terrace, a 94-unit apartment complex located at 7918 through 7954 McClellan Road in Cupertino. The real estate group, headquartered in San Mateo, paid 52 million to an affiliate owned by Doris Davis, an individual based in San Jose, to purchase the apartments.
Iconic Hayes Mansion San Jose Unveils $20 Million Dollar Renovation and Debuts Food Destination, Palm & Ember
The Hayes Mansion San Jose (Hayes Mansion), a California historical landmark, announces the completion of its transformative renovations that includes 214 revamped guest rooms and suites, 33,000-square-feet of upgraded event space and a reimagined lobby. The original luxury estate structure was constructed in 1905 and is situated on six acres of prime real estate adjacent to a 20-acre park located minutes from downtown San Jose. The property hosts a variety of premier outdoor spaces that can accommodate the most intimate of celebrations to the largest of gatherings across two pristine lawns and patio areas. Hayes Mansion is owned by a joint venture lead by JMA Ventures, LLC, and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.
Search warrants lead to arrests, recovery of weapons in South Monterey County
SALINAS VALLEY — Local authorities served three search warrants in South Monterey County last week that resulted in three arrests and the seizure of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle. Just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, officers from the Greenfield and Soledad police departments, along with detectives...
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
