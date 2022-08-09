NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) announces its 2022-23 Main Stage Dance Season at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts and Freda Lupin Memorial Hall, NOCCA. NOBA’s curation of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating and awe-inspiring dance offerings represent the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today, beginning on October 22, 2022, with Kyiv City Ballet who makes their U.S. touring debut, continuing with Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, the return of New Orleans favorite Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the acrobatic and visually stunning MOMIX dance company with their interpretation of the beloved Alice in Wonderland story and concluding with the magnificent national company from the country of Georgia, the State Ballet of Georgia, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO