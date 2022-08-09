“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO