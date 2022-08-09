ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

What makes a stadium show great?

This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Four Year Strong
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo

With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Spin

Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom

“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Town Pool To Close In Western New York

We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
WEST SENECA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy