Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
What Is The East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program
In early August 2022, New York Governor Hochul announced a series of new programs that were designed to help improve the lives of people who live in East Buffalo, a neighborhood that had been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades. The new East Buffalo Down Payment...
Rustic Buffalo to open store at Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market has grown from one shop to a campus with three buildings totaling about 9,000 square feet of retail space in North Tonawanda. The business opened November 2020 at 6610 Shawnee Road. Now, the retailer, which carries products from more than 110...
WGRZ TV
Drumwork Fest will be annual Rap Festival
Saturday night is Buffalo's first annual drum-work festival. East Buffalo native "Conway the Machine" is performing along with many of his friends.
What makes a stadium show great?
This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
Boxing Scene
Mikiah Kreps To Return on All Star Boxing Card on October 14 in Niagara Falls
Miami, Florida: Tuto Zabala's All Star Boxing, Inc returns to the beautiful Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Friday, October 14 with their successful series 'Seneca Fight Nights.'. "Our winning formula does not change, supporting the local talent from Western New York is key and our...
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!
(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
NYS Music
Buffalo Music Coalition Presents “Summer of Love ‘22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival” on August 20 at Riverfest Park
On August 20 at River Fest Park in Buffalo, Buffalo Music Coalition will bring the Summer of Love from 1967 all the way to 2022 with “Summer of Love ’22 – A Buffalo Salute to the Monterey Pop Festival.”. Comprised of a group of music lovers and...
wnypapers.com
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
HipHopDX.com
Conway The Machine Taps Jeezy, Wale, Fabolous & More For Inaugural Drumwork Fest
Buffalo, New York – Conway The Machine is getting ready to launch his first ever festival in his hometown Buffalo, New York, and he’s calling on some heavyweights to assist in the inaugural event. On Tuesday (August 9), Conway announced the first ever Drumwork Fest, in collaboration with...
5 Places You Had No Idea Were Haunted In Buffalo
With such a long and storied history in North America, there are tons of places that are haunted all over New York State. You have already likely heard of the most famous ones that are located in the Empire State. You, of course, have the places like the Amityville Horror...
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
Spin
Goo Goo Dolls’ Chaos In Bloom
“We had to create our own scene because there wasn’t one in Buffalo at the time that was that welcoming…” Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik tells me, of the early days, long before they became a household name. Goo Goo Dolls began as an unpretentious, late-80s punk band who had a hard time fitting in with the hair-metal music scene that was thriving in Buffalo at the time. Their scene was built through raw DIY work ethic: printing posters, calling college radio stations, renting spaces for shows – shows that attracted misfits and outsiders of similar ilk, all searching for a less-judgmental sanctuary.
Longtime East Side restaurateur easing back with sale of Mike's Lounge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owner of a 53-year-old bar/restaurant on Buffalo’s East Side is retiring this fall, but that doesn’t mean the place is closing. Mike’s Lounge at 1343 Jefferson Ave. will get its third owner when Tommy Fluker departs in late October. Fluker bought the restaurant 11 years ago from the previous owner, who founded it in 1969.
Traveling barber giving free haircuts in all 50 states stops in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with a barber who is making his way across the United States in his RV giving free haircuts to anyone in need. This week, he's done dozens of haircuts at the Buffalo City Mission. Inspired by cutting the hair of...
3 Foods That Look Awful But Taste Amazing in Western New York
If there is one thing that people who live in Buffalo and visit the Buffalo area can agree on is that food here is amazing. Just about everyone I know who has moved away has said the same thing, that they miss the food. With all of the great foods...
Get Free Backpacks At Community Access Services Giveaway Event
Parents and guardians can get free bookbags tomorrow, Friday, August 12, 2022, at an event sponsored by Community Access Services. Community Access Services of WNY is a local non-profit that works to address HIV and other diseases that affect the health and welfare of urban communities in Buffalo and Erie County.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Check Out The Biggest Home For Sale In Western New York
If you come from a big family or like to play host for family parties and friend get-togethers you are going to need a big home. How about the biggest home for sale in Western New York? This home listed for sale in Bemus Point on Zillow offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
Town Pool To Close In Western New York
We have been hearing about the lifeguard shortage all summer long, and it’s keeping one pool closed for the second year in a row. A rumor started circulating among the neighbors in West Seneca that the town pool would become permanently closed in the near future. One resident, Kim...
