Read full article on original website
Related
myneworleans.com
Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
myneworleans.com
4 August Bridal Trunk Shows and a Taste of Cajun Pop￼
Though August may is considered a slow month for the city and our hospitality industry – because, heat – that’s not the case for the wedding industry. The last few weeks of the month play host to a few bridal shows around the city and beyond. Additionally, we received an appetizing press release we think will add a little flavor to your Big Day. [MS1]
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
myneworleans.com
Cake Pulls
-KM Here in New Orleans, we like our traditions like we like our red beans. Each holiday, party and special occasion has tradition woven into every aspect. A wedding in New Orleans is no different, from the food to the second line. A true New Orleans wedding tradition is that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myneworleans.com
6 Best Desserts in New Orleans
From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
myneworleans.com
The National WWII Museum Commemorates “Band of Brothers” Miniseries with Anniversary Symposium
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The National WWII Museum’s Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy is honored to commemorate the anniversary of the “Band of Brothers” miniseries by hosting a daylong symposium in New Orleans on Saturday, August 13, 2022*. Perhaps no single work, in the past two decades, has had such an impact, or made such an imprint on the American memory of World War II.
myneworleans.com
New Orleans Ballet Announces 2022-2023 Main Stage Season
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) announces its 2022-23 Main Stage Dance Season at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts and Freda Lupin Memorial Hall, NOCCA. NOBA’s curation of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating and awe-inspiring dance offerings represent the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today, beginning on October 22, 2022, with Kyiv City Ballet who makes their U.S. touring debut, continuing with Ronald K. Brown / EVIDENCE, the return of New Orleans favorite Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the acrobatic and visually stunning MOMIX dance company with their interpretation of the beloved Alice in Wonderland story and concluding with the magnificent national company from the country of Georgia, the State Ballet of Georgia, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.
Comments / 0