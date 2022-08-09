Read full article on original website
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
Six Flags cuts discounts, no longer ‘cheap daycare center for teens’
Six Flags parks had a downturn in visitors during the summer but it's better than "a daycare center for teenagers" who entered the park at a discount, according to its CEO. During a conference call with investors on Thursday, CEO Selim Bassoul said that a 2 million drop in attendance is because of the elimination of many discounts that created overfilled parks.
End of an Era in Lavallette, NJ: Joe Pesci’s Waterfront Mansion Demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown
TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
Two More Die in NJ Amazon Facilities Within Two Weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Financial help: How one New Jersey resident is turning her talents into side hustles.
With all the talk of "The Great Resignation," people in New Jersey are definitely taking advantage of job openings after they quit. In the state, according to Caleb Silver, with Investopedia, New Jersey is having a nice rebound in the labor market.
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant
EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No workers, police or...
Black worker demoted when she applied for top job at N.J. senior community, suit says
A woman who applied for a director’s position at a senior living facility in Ocean County says she was subjected to denigrating comments by her supervisor and passed her over for the promotion in favor of a white woman with dubious qualifications. LsShanda Kearny, who is Black, filed a...
Tinton Falls officials produce affordable housing operating manual
TINTON FALLS – As part of a settlement agreement regarding the borough’s obligation to provide opportunities for the development of affordable housing in the community, officials in Tinton Falls have approved an affordable housing operating manual. During a recent meeting, Borough Council members passed a resolution approving the...
Former employee of a Morris County business accused of making fraudulent purchases on company card
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman is facing charges after police say she made unauthorized charges on her ex-employer’s credit card. On July 13, a Denville Township business reported to police that someone had used one of the company’s business cards to make several fraudulent and unapproved transactions, authrotreis said.
