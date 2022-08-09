Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
brproud.com
LDH issues public health notice following oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a public health notice following an oil spill that happened in Terrebonne Bay on Aug. 8. LDH says people engaging in recreational activities in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto should take the following precautions:. Do not...
L'Observateur
UPDATED: LA 70 Eastbound, LA 70 Westbound, Sunshine/Mississippi River Bridge, St. James Parish — Roadwork (Bridge Inspection)
Wednesday, August 03, 2022 8:54 AM, UPDATED : Wednesday, August 03, 2022 11:31 AM. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is...
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
fox8live.com
Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers. Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers. Beginning Aug....
bogalusadailynews.com
Civil rights marker will be unveiled Thursday
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is holding a Louisiana Civil Rights Trail Marker unveiling on Thursday morning in Bogalusa. His office announced that the activities will begin at Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 837 E. Seventh St. in Bogalusa, at 9:15 a.m. This marker will recognize one of the many locations in Bogalusa where civil rights activities took place during the 1960s civil rights movement.
postsouth.com
Lower speed limits, stiffer fines in effect for Atchafalaya Basin bridge
Lower speed limits are in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany students begin phased return to school. 'It's going to be a good year.'
Students began returning to St. Tammany Parish public schools Monday, the start of a new school year that administrators hope will be less turbulent than the past two, which were overshadowed by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. St. Tammany's students are returning over a three-day period this week. St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
KTBS
After eight month study, BESE group recommends major changes in high schools, other classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. - A study group of Louisiana's top school board voted Monday to press ahead with major changes in how high schools are rated and other operations despite opposition from local superintendents and questions about the scope of the overhaul. A five-member panel of the state Board of...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
KTBS
Experts say a taxpayer-funded $198.5M carbon capture project in Louisiana would be questionable
(The Center Square) — Louisiana officials are touting state incentives for a $198.5 million carbon capture project at an Ascension Parish chemical plant, despite evidence and experts suggesting it's a questionable investment. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Friday CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct...
wbrz.com
Contractor cutting tree shocked by electrical wire; man expected to be okay
ST. AMANT - A contractor cutting limbs was shocked when a branch came in contact with an electrical wire and sent a current through the tree. St. Amant firefighters said the man was cutting limbs from a home on Drozin Mayers Road in St. Amant on Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief...
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web
Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails the Illuminator has obtained. (Photo credit: Ludovic Bertron, CC-by-2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/23912576@N05/2942525739) Following...
westcentralsbest.com
Seventeen Louisiana school districts showed no improvement or decline in academic performance
(The Center Square) — Student test scores recently released by the Louisiana Department of Education are revealing which districts and schools flourished in recent years and which held fast or declined. Student scores on 2021-2022 LEAP tests released last week showed 80% of Louisiana school systems improved proficiency rates...
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
