Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
heraldcourier.com
Officals: Williamsburg driver killed when tree branch falls on car
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A man was killed Wednesday when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through Williamsburg, officials said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle...
heraldcourier.com
FBI: Scammer claiming to be local construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000
An employee of Virginia Commonwealth University transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in Virginia, North Carolina and Texas, the FBI said Wednesday. The FBI has extradited three Nigerian citizens from the United Kingdom, and authorities charged...
heraldcourier.com
Our View: Inflation Reduction Act has real benefits for Southwest Virginia
Despite the poo-pooing of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congressman Morgan Griffith in his weekly column, several of the bill’s provisions will have real, potentially life-saving benefits for the people of Southwest Virginia. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who voted for the wide-ranging budget reconciliation act, said in a Zoom...
heraldcourier.com
PODCAST: Listen as Virginia Marijuana Card experts discuss common questions around medical marijuana access
In this podcast, we speak with Virginia Marijuana Card to discuss Virginia marijuana laws. This Virginia Marijuana Card podcast answers questions around how to qualify for a medical marijuana card, why the card is important for those who feel they can benefit from medical marijuana use, telemedicine options and certification timelines.
heraldcourier.com
Gov. Youngkin criticized after calling on teachers with LGBTQ students to tell parents
Democrats and LGBTQ advocates are slamming recent remarks from Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling on educators to inform parents about a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Del. Shelly Simonds, a member of the House Education Committee, said youth with unsupportive families could be abused or kicked out of their...
heraldcourier.com
California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students
The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
