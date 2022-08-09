ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Officals: Williamsburg driver killed when tree branch falls on car

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A man was killed Wednesday when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through Williamsburg, officials said. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Firefighters were called to a motor vehicle...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
heraldcourier.com

FBI: Scammer claiming to be local construction firm defrauded VCU of $470,000

An employee of Virginia Commonwealth University transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from government entities, construction companies and universities in Virginia, North Carolina and Texas, the FBI said Wednesday. The FBI has extradited three Nigerian citizens from the United Kingdom, and authorities charged...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

Our View: Inflation Reduction Act has real benefits for Southwest Virginia

Despite the poo-pooing of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congressman Morgan Griffith in his weekly column, several of the bill’s provisions will have real, potentially life-saving benefits for the people of Southwest Virginia. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who voted for the wide-ranging budget reconciliation act, said in a Zoom...
VIRGINIA STATE
heraldcourier.com

PODCAST: Listen as Virginia Marijuana Card experts discuss common questions around medical marijuana access

In this podcast, we speak with Virginia Marijuana Card to discuss Virginia marijuana laws. This Virginia Marijuana Card podcast answers questions around how to qualify for a medical marijuana card, why the card is important for those who feel they can benefit from medical marijuana use, telemedicine options and certification timelines.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
heraldcourier.com

California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students

The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy