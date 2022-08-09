ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Bealsville folk artist Ruby C. Williams dies

Ruby C. Williams, a self-taught artist, minister and farmer from Bealsville whose playful but edgy paintings have hung in galleries across the country, died Monday.Williams' longtime friend and champion Katherine Gibson confirmed Williams' death and told Axios Williams' large family was planning a memorial service for Aug. 20.Williams was known for refusing to give her age to reporters, saying she didn't want her paintings to be priced according to how soon people thought she'd die. But friends said she was 92.Why it matters: Soft-spoken and shy, Williams — who signed all her work R.C.W. — is one of the Tampa...
PLANT CITY, FL
wild941.com

Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor

Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
City
Eatonville, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota, FL
Business
Sarasota, FL
Society
State
Alabama State
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jesus
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Marianne Williamson
Axios Tampa Bay

Happy 813 Day, Hillsborough County

Saturday is 813 Day – get it? August 13 … 8/13? The area code for greater Hillsborough County? Yeah?Well, to celebrate, Sparkman Wharf is hosting a social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit environmental group Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.What's happening: The typically-red TAMPA sign near Sparkman Wharf (pictured above) has been decorated with a bunch of 813s. They want you to post photos of yourself and your friends in front of the sign between now and Saturday, tagging Sparkman Wharf, with the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf.Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo, up to $1,000.On Saturday: Local bands play from 3-10pm. The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams after 8:13pm will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop. And the first 20 to visit JoToro after 8:13pm get a free mi casa margarita.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The 45 Best Breakfast Spots in Sarasota-Manatee

Our comprehensive guide to the region's finest breakfast destinations. (And yes, the Waffle House is included.) Breakfast means different things to different people. For some, it’s a gulp of coffee and a quick hunk of fruit before they run out the door. For others, it’s a plate of eggs and potatoes that energize them for the day ahead, or a spread of pastries and jams, enjoyed while perusing Instagram, because they’ve got nowhere special to be.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Linus Celebrities#Police Brutality#White People#Entertainers#Melecho Productions Inc#Greatness Beyond Measure#Naacp
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Airline adds SRQ service to New York suburbs

Breeze Airways is already expanding service at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, after arriving in June. The twice-a-week service will take off Nov. 5 with direct service to Westchester County, New York, on Saturdays and Tuesdays. The airline is also adding a one-stop route with no change of plane service on Thursdays and Tuesdays with a stop in Norfolk, Virginia.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
cltampa.com

Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say

Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly-appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy that was meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez—who was appointed last week by DeSantis after he suspended Andrew...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy