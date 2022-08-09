ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Faith, Family and a Foundation in Education

This past May, Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo named Bob Otterson as its 12th president following his four months as Oak Grove’s interim president. The school’s Board of Regents Chair, Sherri Thomsen, was quoted in a press release from the institution stating:. “Mr. Otterson has shown the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo parents to take a stand on school board pledge stance

(Fargo, ND) -- It appears that a group of Fargo parents are ready to literally take a stand against the Fargo School Board for its recent decision to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from their meeting agenda. WDAY Radio has learned that a sizable group of parents, led by former...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
FARGO, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
Education
West Fargo, ND
Sports
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April

(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm

Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Tourism creates map of sunflower fields in bloom

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Tourism is embracing the state’s title as one of the top producers of sunflowers in the country. The department has created a map where you can see which sunflower fields are at the peak of their growing season, which typically happens in August.
MAPLETON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
MOORHEAD, MN
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Payroll issues, irregularities found at Mayville State in audit

(Mayville, ND) -- Payroll issues and financial irregularities at Mayville State are being reported by a recent state audit. Findings released Thursday show the university reported more than 175-thousand dollars in overpayments to 15 employees. The auditor's office also found an additional ten-thousand dollars in overpayments to seven employees. Auditors...
MAYVILLE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist

(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
CLAY COUNTY, MN

