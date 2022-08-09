Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Kevin McCarthy Mocked After Asking If Americans Are Better Off Than 2 Years Ago
Apparently the House Republican leader forgot the country was being ravaged in 2020 by COVID-19 before vaccines were available.
