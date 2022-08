Our comprehensive guide to the region's finest breakfast destinations. (And yes, the Waffle House is included.) Breakfast means different things to different people. For some, it’s a gulp of coffee and a quick hunk of fruit before they run out the door. For others, it’s a plate of eggs and potatoes that energize them for the day ahead, or a spread of pastries and jams, enjoyed while perusing Instagram, because they’ve got nowhere special to be.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO