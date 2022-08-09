ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WCTV

Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As rent costs continue to climb, some Florida families say federal rental assistance isn’t keeping up. That’s the case for Monticello resident, Lakeiltra Walker. After a devastating fire destroyed her home and nearly all her belongings back in April, Walker and her two sons...
MONTICELLO, FL
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate

Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
VALDOSTA, GA
greenepublishing.com

August 9, 2022

Rick Patrick, rick@greenepublishing.com Although the ultimate fate of the Confederate monument in Four Freedoms Park, in Madison, is not set in stone, a significant step has been taken. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled against an appeal from a group of citizens who sought to […]
MADISON, FL
WCTV

FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

Bulb-outs and no on-street parking proposed for U.S. 19 North

Addition of bulb-outs and the elimination of parking spaces are among the changes that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing for the portion of U.S. 19 North within the city, as part of its scheduled resurfacing of the highway. City Clerk Emily Anderson in July made the Monticello...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Publix opens in Wakulla County

Publix supermarket opened at 7 a.m. at Crawfordville Commons, to the delight of shoppers lined up outside to be among the first inside the new store. Jefferson Mabe, a Publix marketing director, said the store has about 45,000 square feet and includes features not all stores have, such as a café seating area near the bakery.
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

5th annual Community Block Party a success

VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
VALDOSTA, GA

