Stimulus Checks Worth up to $1,500 Coming to Florida Residents
Stimulus checks are heating up again for families who have been struggling to make ends meet and several states are providing relief ranging from free gas cards at the pump to a few extra thousand dollars to add to your bank account.
WCTV
Section 8 vouchers not enough to keep up with skyrocketing rents
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As rent costs continue to climb, some Florida families say federal rental assistance isn’t keeping up. That’s the case for Monticello resident, Lakeiltra Walker. After a devastating fire destroyed her home and nearly all her belongings back in April, Walker and her two sons...
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list
Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
10NEWS
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
WCTV
The future of hauling freight: new electric semi unveiled in North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performance Peterbilt of Tallahassee unveiled the company’s newest creation Friday, the 579 class eight electric semi-truck. It’s one of two of its kind built by the American truck manufacturer and purchased by Quantix Supply Chain Services to haul tank containers and dry boxes 20 to 40 feet long.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta tentatively adopts new millage rate
Valdosta, Ga- After a recent property reassessment, the city of Valdosta has tentatively set a millage rate which would increase property taxes by 3.37%, as well as setting public hearings on the matter. From the city of Valdosta:. “The Lowndes County Tax Assessor is required to review the assessed value...
greenepublishing.com
August 9, 2022
Rick Patrick, rick@greenepublishing.com Although the ultimate fate of the Confederate monument in Four Freedoms Park, in Madison, is not set in stone, a significant step has been taken. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the First District Court of Appeal for the State of Florida ruled against an appeal from a group of citizens who sought to […]
wlrn.org
Here are the constitutional amendments going before Florida voters in November
There will be three Constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot this November:. This would abolish the Constitution Revision Commission, which meets at 20-year intervals and is scheduled to next convene in 2037, as a way to submit proposed amendments or revisions to the State Constitution. The commission is made up...
WCTV
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
WINKNEWS.com
Increase in Adderall prescriptions makes medication hard to find for parents
Just as the new school year is getting underway, there is a scramble to find some of the most common ADHD medications. Pharmacies in Southwest Florida are having a tough time meeting the demand and it’s putting another layer of stress on parents. Mom Donna Donassaint is prepping for...
wtxl.com
Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
People
Fla. Educators Reminded of New State Curriculum upon Return to School: Observing 'Victims of Communism Day'
As the school year commences in Florida, teachers are being briefed on statewide curriculum changes and updated academic schedules based on the new law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in May. The law establishes Nov. 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" in an effort to honor "the people that have fallen...
ecbpublishing.com
Bulb-outs and no on-street parking proposed for U.S. 19 North
Addition of bulb-outs and the elimination of parking spaces are among the changes that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is proposing for the portion of U.S. 19 North within the city, as part of its scheduled resurfacing of the highway. City Clerk Emily Anderson in July made the Monticello...
WCTV
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Publix opens in Wakulla County
Publix supermarket opened at 7 a.m. at Crawfordville Commons, to the delight of shoppers lined up outside to be among the first inside the new store. Jefferson Mabe, a Publix marketing director, said the store has about 45,000 square feet and includes features not all stores have, such as a café seating area near the bakery.
WCTV
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. We'll likely...
valdostatoday.com
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
