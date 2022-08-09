ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker announces $34.6 billion transportation investment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to announce an investment to improve transportation across the state Friday. According to a press release, the $34.6 billion investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program will improve roads bridges, transit, rail airports and ports...
2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central Illinois

WATCH: 2022 IL State Fair Ribbon Cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch now to join Illinois lawmakers and leaders officially kick off the 2022 Illinois State Fair with the annual Ribbon Cutting event. Gov. JB Pritzker is joined by First Lady MK Pritzker, Lte. Gov. Juliana Stratton, IDOA Director Jerry Costello II, IDNR Director Colleen Callahan, Miss Illinois County Fair Addisyn Calloni, ISF Twilight Parade Grand Marshals, and other state and local dignitaries.
STUDY: This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country. The survey...
