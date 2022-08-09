Read full article on original website
Pritzker announces $34.6 billion transportation investment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to announce an investment to improve transportation across the state Friday. According to a press release, the $34.6 billion investment from the Rebuild Illinois capital program will improve roads bridges, transit, rail airports and ports...
2022 Ledgestone Open attracting thousands to Central Illinois
WATCH: 2022 IL State Fair Ribbon Cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch now to join Illinois lawmakers and leaders officially kick off the 2022 Illinois State Fair with the annual Ribbon Cutting event. Gov. JB Pritzker is joined by First Lady MK Pritzker, Lte. Gov. Juliana Stratton, IDOA Director Jerry Costello II, IDNR Director Colleen Callahan, Miss Illinois County Fair Addisyn Calloni, ISF Twilight Parade Grand Marshals, and other state and local dignitaries.
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
STUDY: This is when Illinois workers experienced peak burnout
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country. The survey...
On the Record: Comptroller Susana Mendoza running for re-election; against consolidation of Comptroller & Treasurer’s offices
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The General Election is just under three months away. One of the statewide races voters will see on the ballot is for the Comptroller’s office. Comptroller Susana Mendoza joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for this week’s On the Record segment. MS: Let’s talk about...
