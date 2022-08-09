ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Ms. Linda Green the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady at the Ogden

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art is holding a member appreciation night featuring Ms. Linda the Ya-Ka-Mein Lady. The evening will feature live music by Marshland, food for purchase from Chef Ms. Linda Green, The Ya-Ka-Mein Lady, an activity table for kids led by artist Jackie Ehle-Inglefield and more! Members get in free and can enjoy additional perks such as an added discount at the O-Bar plus one free Specialty Cocktail and a 20% discount in the Museum Store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Returns for 2022 Festival Season

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival, a vibrant celebration of the Greater New Orleans Metropolitan area’s Westbank, is returning to the festival scene in grand fashion on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 – 5. The free, outdoor event will feature a dynamic line-up of local and national musicians, robust options for delectable local cuisine, access to local vendors and artisans, and new and exciting experiences for attendees of all ages. For artist and vendor announcements, follow @WBHeritageFest on Facebook and Instagram.
WESTWEGO, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best of HexFest and Dining Specials This Week￼

As summer grinds on and the peak of you-know-what season still looms ahead it is best to hope or pray that that things remain boring. Perhaps you are inclined to seek intervention in bringing this to fruition or keeping things as they are depending on your perspective?. HexFest could be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

4 August Bridal Trunk Shows and a Taste of Cajun Pop￼

Though August may is considered a slow month for the city and our hospitality industry – because, heat – that’s not the case for the wedding industry. The last few weeks of the month play host to a few bridal shows around the city and beyond. Additionally, we received an appetizing press release we think will add a little flavor to your Big Day. [MS1]
COVINGTON, LA
Cake Pulls

Cake Pulls

-KM Here in New Orleans, we like our traditions like we like our red beans. Each holiday, party and special occasion has tradition woven into every aspect. A wedding in New Orleans is no different, from the food to the second line. A true New Orleans wedding tradition is that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

6 Best Desserts in New Orleans

From king cake to crème brûlée, New Orleans is no stranger to the sweet life. And this week we’re skipping the meal and headed straight for dessert. The editors share their favorite dessert dishes from around New Orleans and where you can find them. We hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

