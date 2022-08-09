Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
New Teachers at Winfield Scott: Suzan Durnell and Vangie Korinke
This is part of a series featuring the 26 new educators in USD 234. The first day of classes is August 18. Suzan Durnell, 53, is a new elementary instructional coach who works with teachers and students at both Winfield Scott and Eugene Ware Elementary Schools in Fort Scott. She...
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Lake Advisory Board Meets August 13
The Lake Advisory Board will meet Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at 9:00 AM at City Hall, 123 S. Main, Fort Scott, Kansas. This meeting is open to the public. This meeting will also be made available via the City’s you tube channel at City of Fort Scott.
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Minutes of July 18
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with two Commissioners (Clifton. Beth and Jim Harris) and the County Clerk present. Patty LaRoche, Jason Silvers, Anne Dare, Bob Reed, Kevin Davidson, Matt Quick, Clint Walker, Nelson Blythe, Donald Coffman, Rachel and Clint Walker were present forsome or all of the meeting.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Dean Brown
Dean Brown, age 91, a resident of Fulton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas. He was born October 7, 1930, in Uniontown, Kansas, the son of Durward “Duke” Brown and Pearl Ballah Brown. Dean graduated from the Fulton High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
FS City Commissioners Meet For Budget Session August 16
The Fort Scott City Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Meeting Room at 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas to hold a work session to discuss the 2023 budget. This work session is open to the public, but no action will be taken.
fortscott.biz
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong
The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
fortscott.biz
FS City Commission Agenda for August 16
Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. Proclamations/Recognitions: Recognition of Steve Anthony and Ben Cole – Special Olympics Golf Tournament. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of August 2nd, 2022 and postponed meeting of August 4th, 2022. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1318-A totaling $459,765.60. Request...
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
fortscott.biz
News from USD 234
Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from July 11, 2022, Board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas veteran convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits
A federal jury on Thursday convicted a Greely, Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits.
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Elizabeth Hall
Elizabeth Ann Hall, age 58, loving mother of two children, Amanda Knorr and Willis Hall and granddaughter Jessica Knorr, passed away in the early hours Friday, August 5, 2022, due to kidney failure, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka, KS. She was born on May 20, 1964, in Fort Scott, KS,...
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kggfradio.com
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge, and Duenweg police investigate a stabbing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Ray Fryling had faced a number of other charges including first-degree murder. In December of 2019, Lawrence County detectives found someone had been using a missing man, Coy Cole’s, car and financial information. They traced the activity to Cole’s former roommate who told detectives that Fryling had shot Cole in the stomach. Deputies searched Fryling’s property in Verona and found a fresh burn pile with human remains. For a full breakdown of events in this case click here.
Comments / 0