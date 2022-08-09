Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
James River Humane Society Opens To Public Sundays
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – To eliminate stress on the volunteers and animals, the James River Humane Society made the decision to close to the public in 2020. Since then, the shelter has operated on a appointment only basis to conduct adoptions. Board Member Jay Nitchske says as the pandemic has slowly waned, they’ve made the decision to ramp up their open hours to just Sundays at this time.
kfgo.com
Man charged with misdemeanors and felonies for Jamestown standoff
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – A man who engaged police in a five-hour standoff in Jamestown last week has been charged. 41-year-old Kevin Garnica is facing three felony charges and three misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including methamphetamine possession. Police say...
KNOX News Radio
Charges filed against ND man in police standoff
Multiple charges have been filed against a Jamestown man involved in a five-hour-long standoff with police last Thursday. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Garnica faces felony charges of terrorizing, felonious restraint and possession of drug paraphernalia… plus misdemeanor charges of preventing arrest and two drug-related crimes. Jamestown police say Garnica barricaded himself...
newsdakota.com
VCPS To Continue Reciting Pledge Of Allegiance
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – School superintendents are taking a few calls following the decision by the Fargo Public School Board to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before their future school board meetings. Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson has received several calls from local patrons inquiring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Block Party A Staple Event
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown is returning their 14th Annual Block Party on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A longtime event, the community bash celebrates the return of students and welcomes new students as part of their orientation week. Peyton Piatz is UJ Student Body President and an...
valleynewslive.com
Suspect in Jamestown standoff formally charged
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man at the center of an armed standoff in Jamestown is now facing charges in Stutsman County. 41-year-old Kevin Gene Garnica is facing three felony charges and three class A misdemeanors. Charges include terrorizing, felonious restraint, preventing arrest, and three drug-related charges including possession of methamphetamine.
Barnes county motorcycle injury crash
The punctured tire caused the driver to attempt to slow to the shoulder when he lost control, causing the motorcycle to be laid down on its side.
trfradio.com
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident
A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured in a motorcycle accident yesterday in Barnes County, North Dakota. According to the Highway Patrol, the 73 year old was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when the rear tire was punctured. The man, whose name has not been released, lost control while attempting to slow to the shoulder, and laid down on its side the 2007 Honda. He was transported to Valley City hospital after suffering apparent non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, reported just before 7pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Buchholz Named VCSU Vice President For Business Affairs
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) announced Erica Buchholz will serve as the next Vice President for Business Affairs (VPBA). Buchholz was appointed as an interim in this position earlier this year. “Erica is an excellent addition to our leadership team,” VCSU President Alan LaFave...
newsdakota.com
Local Boy Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 14 year-old Zach Hanson can now add Eagle Scout service project to his list of accomplishments with Boy Scout Troop 163. The project is one of the final pieces of accomplishing the highest honor in scouting. A scout must demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of their community.
newsdakota.com
Final Week of Music in the Park to Feature “Oakland Grove”
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s been a great summer at the City Park Bandshell despite the slow start of returning to the park! Special thanks to all those who participated each week and to all the loyal followers who attended each week. It is great to see you each week and you are very much appreciated!
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Favorite in GPAC Preseason Poll
Sioux City, Iowa (GPACSports.com) – The University of Jamestown tallied 115 points and was picked first in the 2022 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Jimmies garnered six of the twelve first place votes. Midland, was picked second in the poll with 111 points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Jamestown 107.1 Fall Sports Preview – Brian Mistro
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – With less than two weeks to go until one of the oldest rivalries in college football reignites at Hansen Stadium, the University of Jamestown is preparing to take on Valley City State. August 25th marks the start of another season for Jimmie football. Head coach...
Comments / 0