What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So for utilities, there's a lot of...
RDA approves transit development district boundaries
A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
I-65 on-ramps to close for concrete work
More ramp closures are coming to I-65. Starting Saturday, the ramps from Ridge Road and 61st to southbound I-65 will be closed for concrete restoration. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to take Broadway to U.S. 231, to get on I-65. The work is scheduled to wrap up by...
