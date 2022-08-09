ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

RDA approves transit development district boundaries

A tool to help communities capitalize on Northwest Indiana's commuter rail projects has taken another step forward. The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority on Thursday approved the boundaries for seven transit development districts (TDDs) along the South Shore Line and West Lake Corridor. They're kind of like TIF districts, but...
DYER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

I-65 on-ramps to close for concrete work

More ramp closures are coming to I-65. Starting Saturday, the ramps from Ridge Road and 61st to southbound I-65 will be closed for concrete restoration. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to take Broadway to U.S. 231, to get on I-65. The work is scheduled to wrap up by...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy