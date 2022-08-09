Read full article on original website
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
What We Know About The FBI Raid Of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Residence
Donald Trump left the White House over a year and a half ago, relocating to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. But even though the former president is out of the D.C. orbit, his name has continued to land in the headlines. Earlier this summer, a House committee held...
Trump FBI raid: Lindsey Graham says Mar-a-Lago search increases likelihood he runs for president again in 2024
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home will make him more likely to run for president in 2024. Graham, R-S.C., also demanded more information on the impetus for the raid during comments at an event with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
FBI searches Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and seizes documents
Sources say the Monday morning search was part of an inquiry into missing White House records after Trump’s presidency
Trump media foes, allies agree FBI Mar-a-Lago raid may have clinched him 2024 Republican nomination
Media commentators ranging from Donald Trump's strongest foes to most fervent allies appeared in agreement on one thing Monday: the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home may have handed him the 2024 Republican nomination. The FBI executed a search warrant of the former president's Florida residence on Monday, stunning the...
FLASHBACK: Some Democrats who praised Mar-a-Lago raid previously slammed Trump for trying to 'weaponize' DOJ
Several Democrats who supported the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Monday previously criticized him for allegedly trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department on a number of different issues. In a September 2019 tweet, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump of trying to "weaponize" the Justice Department after...
Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Online supporters of Trump grow louder, but the scene outside Mar-a-Lago is a different story
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The online response to the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property has been swift and ominous, with predictions of a resurgence of extremism and even fears of a civil war. But for the last 24 hours outside the 17-acre Palm Beach...
Mike Pence shares 'deep concern' over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" over the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's residence at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Washington Examiner
Trump investigation special counsel needed after Mar-a-Lago raid: Law professor
A law professor is calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump following the FBI's raid of the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago. John Banzhaf, a professor emeritus of law at George Washington University, said that...
Donald Trump to meet with House Republicans following FBI search of Mar-a-Lago home
Trump plans to dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee at his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Florida GOP leaders call Mar-a-Lago search a ‘Third-World’ act. Miami exiles debate it
In blasting the unprecedented FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home this week, Florida Republican leaders revived a familiar theme: The targeting of a former president and political foe is something that could only happen in a “Third-World country.”
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
Mar-a-Lago raid: MSNBC contributor says FBI should get 'benefit of the doubt' from Republicans
MSNBC contributor Charlie Sykes expressed alarm Tuesday at Republicans rallying around former President Trump after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, saying they weren't giving the feds the "benefit of the doubt." "Donald Trump has spent years trying to delegitimize these law enforcement agencies and to the deep state, and in the...
Trump stumps for Sarah Palin on same day as FBI Mar-a-Lago raid: 'Strange day'
Former president Donald Trump stumped for former Alaska governor Sarah Palin - hours after his Florida estate was raided by FBI agents. Palin, who is now running for Congress, introduced Trump at a Monday night tele-rally after Mar-a-Lago was searched earlier in the day by agents who were allegedly searching for classified material.
