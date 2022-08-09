ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide

OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive San Jose murder suspect arrested in Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A fugitive suspected in the April murder of a man in San Jose has been arrested in Mexico and was awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County, police said Friday.The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street just south of Interstate Highway 280 in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre and obtained an arrest warrant...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt

PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Five Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Loaded Gun, Other Crimes

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
SAN PABLO, CA
benitolink.com

Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
HOLLISTER, CA
SFGate

Woman reports being raped on Stanford campus

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police at Stanford University are investigating after a woman reported she was raped Tuesday in a restroom on the campus. An alert about the sexual assault report was sent out by the Stanford Department of Public Safety on Tuesday evening. The woman said that she was at...
STANFORD, CA
alamedasun.com

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation (Update)

On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Donovann Sanders, 19, of Tracy, was arraigned in an Alameda County courtroom Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly killing Alameda resident Kalilah Winford, 19. According to a police report, APD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found Winford suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid. Winford was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries two days later.
ALAMEDA, CA

