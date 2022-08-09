Read full article on original website
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in grisly 1982 killing of California girl
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl before stabbing her 59 times in 1982 was arrested at his home this week and charged with the 40-year-old murder. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, of Maui, is charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of...
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
SFGate
Two Arrests Made In Connection With July Homicide
OAKLAND (BCN) Two arrests have been made in connection with a homicide that took place in Oakland July 17, police said. Major Willis and a suspect described as a juvenile have been arrested in connection with the. homicide, according to police. Kon Fung, 52, was shot just after 11 a.m....
Fugitive San Jose murder suspect arrested in Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A fugitive suspected in the April murder of a man in San Jose has been arrested in Mexico and was awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County, police said Friday.The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on April 9 in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street just south of Interstate Highway 280 in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. Officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Alberto Aguirre and obtained an arrest warrant...
Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt
PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police in San Leandro on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with a firearm crime following a vehicle pursuit. The suspect, identified as a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident, was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person carrying a firearm, according to the San Leandro Police Department.
SFGate
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SFGate
Five Arrested In Connection With Possession Of Loaded Gun, Other Crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SFGate
Update: Church Lane Reopened In Wake Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash
SAN PABLO (BCN) Church Lane in San Pablo is now fully open in the wake of a fatal hit-and-run crash that took place early Saturday morning, police said. At 3:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Church Lane and found a 57-year-old cyclist suffering from major injuries, police said. Despite efforts to save him, the man succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
benitolink.com
Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
Assault, robbery in Palo Alto parking lot being investigated by police
(KRON) — Palo Alto police are investigating an attempted robbery on an elderly victim in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday. After the assault and attempted robbery, the suspects tried to back their vehicle into a Good Samaritan who had come to the victim’s aid, according to a press release from the City of Palo […]
SFGate
Woman reports being raped on Stanford campus
PALO ALTO (BCN) Police at Stanford University are investigating after a woman reported she was raped Tuesday in a restroom on the campus. An alert about the sexual assault report was sent out by the Stanford Department of Public Safety on Tuesday evening. The woman said that she was at...
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday, police responded to a man who was bleeding from a stab wound in front of 16715 Monterey Road. Police were able to quickly identify two...
1 Woman Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was found dead on northbound Interstate 880, south of the Fremont Boulevard exit following a hit and run accident. The social media posts of the CHP stated that the woman [..]
alamedasun.com
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation (Update)
On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Donovann Sanders, 19, of Tracy, was arraigned in an Alameda County courtroom Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly killing Alameda resident Kalilah Winford, 19. According to a police report, APD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found Winford suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid. Winford was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries two days later.
