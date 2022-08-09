Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Reacts to the Manga's New Part
Chainsaw Man is finally preparing to release the premiere episodes of its first anime season, and at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, some of the biggest names at Studio MAPPA shared their thoughts on Part 2 of the manga. With the manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto introducing a new protagonist via Asa Mikata, and the War Devil, the status of Denji is currently unknown in the next chapter of the bloody manga series.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Teams Up Nissin for a Wild Instant Ramen Promo
Attack on Titan is one of the darkest anime franchises around, but that hasn't stopped it from creating some goofy merchandise in the past. With the members of the Scout Regiment helping in hawking cleaning supplies and toothpaste in the past, a new partnership between the anime adaptation and an instant noodles company has hilariously altered the events of the fourth and final season of the series. There have been a lot of instant ramen/anime crossovers in the past, but this is definitely one of the wildest.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
ComicBook
Australian Government Reveals Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers
Godzilla Vs. Kong is getting a sequel and filming has already begun in Australia for round two of the MonsterVerse follow-up. Set to release on March 15th, 2024, the second round of the giant monster battle has had some story spoilers leaked thanks in part to the Australian government, which had documented these tidbits in a press release. With Apple TV+ set to work on creating a new kaiju television series for the MonsterVerse, it's a good time to be a fan of these popular behemoths.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen's Megumi Gets a Classical Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen might be the story of Yuji Itadori first and foremost, but the Shonen protagonist has made plenty of friends along the way. One of Yuji's most powerful friends is Megumi, a fellow student at Jujutsu Tech whose cursed energy allows him to bring to life a number of animal protectors steeped in the world of the supernatural. Now, one fan artist who specializes in recreating anime characters in a far more "classical" style has tried their hands at Megumi and his menagerie of cursed beasts.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
ComicBook
Hideo Kojima Tease Gives Fans Hope for a New Reveal
Game creator Hideo Kojima has been tweeting a fair bit recently considering P.T. just celebrated an anniversary, but amid those lookbacks at that game that never was, another of Kojima's tweets has caught the attention of his fans. Kojima said on Friday that he was "tentatively finished editing for now" while posting two images showing his workstation as well as some software presumably being used to edit some sort of video based on what's shown. Based on tweets similar to this one Kojima has shared in the past, people are now hopeful for some sort of reveal to happen soon with the next possible stage for such a reveal being the Gamescom event taking place this month.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Releases Shocking Preview For Chapter 87
The battle against Gas has, seemingly, come to a close in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. While the Granolah The Survivor Arc appears to be inching toward its finale, a preview for the next chapter of the Shonen series throws in a massive curveball. While the Heeters might have been defeated, the next installment might have a new threat appearing to the united front of the Saiyans Goku and Vegeta and the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah.
NME
The Game drops 10-minute diss against Eminem, ‘The Black Slim Shady’
The Game has returned with his 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’, which features a 10-minute diss against Eminem titled ‘The Black Slim Shady’. The scorching track opens with a skit led by an Uber driver named Matthew, who’s revealed later in the song to be the brother of Stan, the subject of Eminem’s titular 2000 hit. With incendiary bars, The Game delivers a litany of deep references to Eminem’s career, catalogue and personal life, taking aim at his history of addiction, his family, and the debate over whether Eminem is guilty of cultural appropriation.
Millie Bobby Brown Says A Casting Director Made Her Cry When She Was 10 Years Old
"I couldn't really help that."
ComicBook
Disney+ Crosses 150 Million Subscribers
As the months and years go by, Disney+ continues to grow at an incredible rate. The Disney-owned streaming service was expected to add around 10 million new subscribers during the third fiscal quarter, but Disney+ soared far beyond those goals. Ahead of Wednesday's quarterly earnings call, Disney announced that Disney+ had added 14.4 million subscribers over the last quarter, allowing the service to pass a major subscriber milestone.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
ComicBook
The Disney+ Price Increase Isn't Sitting Well With Subscribers
Subscribers will have to pay a little bit more if they want to keep Disney+ without ads. The Walt Disney Company held its 3Q 2022 earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, where it unveiled Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tiers. The Disney+ Basic tier (including ads) will run $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription and the Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually, an increase of three dollars a month for monthly subscribers and $40 for annual subscribers (and a leap of 37% for both). Naturally, users are debating the merits of the price hike and whether they will want to continue paying for Disney+ or not on social media.
