Wisconsin State

nbc15.com

Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Barnes was joined by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin holding a rally in Cambridge, Wisconsin at Hinchley Dairy Farm. Wisconsin farmers, along with endorsers and other local supporters, were in attendance. Barnes talked about...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW expert anticipates record spending ahead of general election

The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances. Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite

Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Friday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County appeared in court Friday afternoon for a status conference. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dodging a few weekend rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After some brief clearing in our skies yesterday evening, we’re building in cloud cover once again this morning. A low-pressure system is set up just to our west and is sparking up some storms and showers in northern Wisconsin. Most of that activity should remain to our east this morning, though a few quick sprinkles may squeeze in.
WISCONSIN STATE

