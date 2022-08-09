ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, AL

The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Leeds man arrested in connection to double homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Leeds man was arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 31-year-old Curtis Humphry was arrested for the murders of Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer ‘Kingpin’ sentenced to life in prison

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Bessemer man was sentenced to life in prison for leading a multi-million dollar drug enterprise. According to the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ), 37-year-old Rolando Antuain Williamson, aka “Baldhead” and “Ball Head,” man charged under the “Kingpin” statute for leading a continuing criminal enterprise and large-scale […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two killed in apparent domestic assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham shooting claimed the life of two people on Thursday, August 11, at approximately 10:39 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, both of Birmingham, sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported domestic assault. Both Reynolds […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Clay, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
VINCENT, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Two dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and woman are dead following a murder-suicide in Hueytown on August 9. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 33-year-old Erin Michelle Stout was shot and killed on the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle sometime before 9:00 a.m. The shooting happened during a reported domestic assault. The coroner’s […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited

After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
newyorkbeacon.com

Officer’s son, 12, accidentally Shoots Mom Dead: A cautionary tale

The JCSO’s initial press release stated they arrived at a residence in Forestdale Saturday after receiving a 911 call for help. Deputies found Ayobiyi Abeni Cook, 29, deceased at the scene. There seemed to be no forced entry into the home but the boy told authorities a man was seen fleeing from the residence before the call was made. However, their investigation revealed this was a fabricated story.
FORESTDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

