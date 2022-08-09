ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Security Service Federal Credit Union raises more than $33,600 for students in need of school supplies

By Jordan Good
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx5kw_0hAa78SF00

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KRDO) -- Employees and members from Security Service Federal Credit Union has raised $33,671 to help students with essential school supplies for this upcoming school year. "Pack a Backpack" is an annual campaign organized by the credit union for students who are in need of school supplies in Colorado, Texas, and Utah.

All the funds donated to the "Pack a Backpack" campaign were allocated to many school supply organizations that help underprivileged children in the area.

“In a time when many families are struggling with the rising cost of living, school supplies are an added expense some may not be able to afford,” said Brandy Ralston-Lint, senior vice president of corporate communications for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “Through the Pack a Backpack campaign, we are able to help relieve that burden for many families in the communities we serve.”

Organizations benefiting from "Pack a Backpack" campaign include:

The post Security Service Federal Credit Union raises more than $33,600 for students in need of school supplies appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Healthy School Meals for All ballot measure campaign kicks off in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Supporters of a new initiative to ensure free, nutritious meals for all Colorado public school students, are gearing up to officially launch the campaign in Colorado Springs. The Healthy School Meals for All ballot measure will be on the November ballot statewide. It will not only provide free, nutritious meals The post Healthy School Meals for All ballot measure campaign kicks off in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Six southern Colorado communities could receive some of $92 million in federal funding for local projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper recently announced that 62 projects in Colorado have passed a key step to ultimately be funded with federal money that he and fellow senator Michael Bennet requested from Congress. Local governments and nonprofit organizations applied for the funding that will be awarded next year. Six The post Six southern Colorado communities could receive some of $92 million in federal funding for local projects appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Non-profit rides 5,000 miles cross-country on horseback to raise awareness about Mustangs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The non-profit, Mustang Discovery Foundation, is riding 5,000 miles across the U.S. to raise awareness about Mustang adoption. Thursday, they stopped in Colorado Springs. Organizers rode from Delaware to Colorado Springs and will continue to Utah, Nevada, and California, ending in San Francisco in November. Its mission is to educate The post Non-profit rides 5,000 miles cross-country on horseback to raise awareness about Mustangs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Education
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
El Paso, TX
Education
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
County
Colorado County, TX
State
Utah State
Local
Texas Education
Local
Utah Education
KRDO News Channel 13

Free health screenings offered for uninsured women in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Starting this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is offering free health screenings for women throughout the state. The Women’s Wellness Connection is a grant program from CDPHE, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that provides cancer screenings for women ages 21-64 who are The post Free health screenings offered for uninsured women in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs State Troopers first to get body worn cameras in statewide rollout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs State Troopers are the first in the agency to get body-worn cameras, as Colorado State Patrol rolls out the technology in response to state legislation. State law requires all local law enforcement agencies to outfit their officers with the cameras by July 2023. State Patrol plans to complete The post Colorado Springs State Troopers first to get body worn cameras in statewide rollout appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Celebrate Colorado Day with free state park admission

DENVER (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis is encouraging Coloradans to celebrate the 146th annual Colorado Day on Monday. Colorado Day is celebrated every year on August 1, which is the day Colorado officially became a state in 1876. “Colorado Day is an opportunity to celebrate our beautiful state, support our small businesses, visit one of The post Celebrate Colorado Day with free state park admission appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day by offering free access to all state parks Aug. 1

COLORADO (KRDO) -- In honor of Colorado Day on Aug. 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is opening all 42 state parks for free to the public. The day celebrates Colorado's 146th anniversary of statehood. "We will see an increase in visitors to the parks," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer Joey Livingston. "Definitely The post Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day by offering free access to all state parks Aug. 1 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Charity#Tx#Salvation Army
KRDO News Channel 13

Mega Millions drawing Friday night is only the third $1 billion+ jackpot in lotto history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is Friday at 9 p.m. MST and tickets are for sale until 7:30 p.m. Friday. The pot is up to $1.1 billion meaning if you win, you walk away with more than $648 million in cash. "This is very uncommon. This is only the The post Mega Millions drawing Friday night is only the third $1 billion+ jackpot in lotto history appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy