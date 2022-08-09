Security Service Federal Credit Union raises more than $33,600 for students in need of school supplies

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KRDO) -- Employees and members from Security Service Federal Credit Union has raised $33,671 to help students with essential school supplies for this upcoming school year. "Pack a Backpack" is an annual campaign organized by the credit union for students who are in need of school supplies in Colorado, Texas, and Utah.

All the funds donated to the "Pack a Backpack" campaign were allocated to many school supply organizations that help underprivileged children in the area.

“In a time when many families are struggling with the rising cost of living, school supplies are an added expense some may not be able to afford,” said Brandy Ralston-Lint, senior vice president of corporate communications for Security Service Federal Credit Union. “Through the Pack a Backpack campaign, we are able to help relieve that burden for many families in the communities we serve.”

Organizations benefiting from "Pack a Backpack" campaign include:

