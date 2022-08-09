ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 78th birthday with US Forest Service through virtual party

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDDPp_0hAa77ZW00

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Aug. 9, outdoor lovers big and small are invited to celebrate Smokey Bear's 78th birthday virtually.

The concept of Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service and the Ad Council made a fictional bear named Smokey the symbol for forest fire prevention.

According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), artist Albert Staehle painted the first poster of Smokey Bear pouring a bucket of water on a campfire and saying "Care will prevent 9 out of 10 fires."

In the next few years, firefighters found a young bear cub badly burned from a forest fire in the Captain Mountains of New Mexico. According to the USFS, the firefighters were so moved by the bear's bravery and gave him the name Smokey, making him the official Smokey Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKqdQ_0hAa77ZW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IxuU_0hAa77ZW00
USFS

Now, 78 years later, the legacy of Smokey Bear lives on as a symbol of wildfire prevention.

Tuesday, creator and host of Travels with Darley on PBS Darley Newman and representatives of the USDA Forest Service are hosting a virtual birthday party for Smokey Bear.

To join in the festivities, stream the celebration on Smokey Bear's Facebook at 1 p.m. MST.

According to officials, wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting America. Smokey's message is considered as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944.

To learn more about Smokey Bear, including informational handouts specifically designed for children and classrooms, click here.

The post Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 78th birthday with US Forest Service through virtual party appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Birthday Party#The Ad Council#The U S Forest Service#Usfs#Pbs#The Usda Forest Service
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy