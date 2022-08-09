SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.

