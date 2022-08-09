ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Win#Catalytic Converters#Vigilant Community#Elk Grove Police Dept
ABC10

Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood

(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KCRA.com

Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle

Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
ANTELOPE, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
ABC10

Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy