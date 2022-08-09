Read full article on original website
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
Two men distract a woman and take her wallet in a TJ Maxx, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28. According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while […]
KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
KCRA.com
Yuba County man accused of raping 12-year-old, sheriff asking for more victims to come forward
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An 18-year-old man from Olivehurst is accused of raping a 12-year-old Marysville girl, authorities said. Now the Yuba County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Kevin Vang was arrested on Aug. 1 at his home after investigators learned he...
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood
(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
Inmate dies at hospital while in custody at El Dorado County jail
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.(Facebook) An inmate who had epilepsy died while in the custody of the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office at Marshall Hospital shortly after being booked in the county jail on Thursday, July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police believe 2 explosions in 2 different areas related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating two explosions in two different parts of Sacramento that they believe to be related. One of those explosions happened in the 900 block of Seamas Avenue in the area north of the Pocket neighborhood, and the other was reported along the 6800 block of 14th Avenue off of 65th Street, according to Zach Eaton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
KCRA.com
Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
Mountain Democrat
Placerville father and son found dead; investigators suspect murder-suicide
Two men were found dead inside a Wiltse Road home in Placerville Thursday night, according to the Placerville Police Department. Neighbors told police a father and his adult son lived in the residence. Investigators say evidence indicates the son may have murdered his father before taking his own life. The...
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
