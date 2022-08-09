Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:02 p.m.] Law Enforcement Searching for Suspects in Willow Creek
Since before 7 p.m., law enforcement (this includes the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department) are searching for at least two suspects in an unknown criminal event in Willow Creek between the evacuated Bigfoot Subdivision and downtown by the Chevron. One suspect was reportedly spotted by a member of the public in the 100 block of The Terrace Lane.
kymkemp.com
TCSO Arrests Suspect, Charges Him With Committing Arson During State of Emergency
On August 11, 2022 shortly before 5:00 am, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston, Ca. Fire units and TCSO Deputies responded. While the Fire crews extinguished the fires, Deputies found witnesses in the area that reported a male subject was observed leaving the fires after they were ignited.
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County man arrested for starting fires at RV park
LEWISTON, Calif. - Deputies arrested a man in Trinity County who they believe started several structure fires at an RV park on Thursday. Trinity County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of several structure fires at the Old Bridge RV Park in Lewiston at about 5 a.m.
kymkemp.com
Detectives Investigating This Morning’s Fatal Shooting Near Fort Bragg
A shooting near Fort Bragg this morning has resulted in a fatality, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed this morning. Captain Van Patten told us the shooting reportedly occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 20 near Fort Bragg. The shooting victim was “self-transported” to a nearby hospital and was “pronounced dead thereafter.”
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
2news.com
Three People Arrested On Burglary And Fraud Charges In Humboldt County
The investigation began back in June, 2022 over reports of a residential and commercial burglary. Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Redding Residents Arrested Following Strong-Arm Robbery of Booze and Food at the Valley West Ray’s Food Place, Arcata Police Say
On 08/10/22, at approximately 1225 hours, officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to Rays Food Place (5000 Valley West Blvd) on the report of a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised by the on-site security officer, two males had entered the business and filled a cart...
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Willits Woman Dies in Car Accident Along Sherwood Road
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol, Garberville Office:. On August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:20 AM, Cherie Peck was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado and traveling south on Sherwood Road, south of Lupine Way. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes, and then left the roadway while becoming airborne. The Chevrolet turned in a clockwise direction while turning to its right and collided with a tree. Sherwood Road was closed in both directions for just under two hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.
kymkemp.com
Ukiah Man Refuses to Attend Arraignment to be Charged for Murder of One-Year-Old Infant
Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, the man suspected of abandoning a toddler and an infant along a Ukiah railroad track leading to the death of a one-year-old, has been formally charged with felony murder in the second degree. Yesterday, Steele was ordered to stand in front of Mendocino County...
krcrtv.com
Fortuna Police searching for missing man last seen one week ago
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Fortuna Police Department is looking for leads in finding a 48-year-old man that was last seen in Fortuna one week ago. Police published a missing poster for Lewis William Leckliter on Tuesday afternoon. Leckliter is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds
PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Harris Street Closed in Front of Redwood Acres After Speeding Motorist Almost Hits Firefighter
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
mendofever.com
Suspect in Child’s Homicide and Sibling’s Abandonment Was Victim of Domestic Violence by Their Mother—Says MSCO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 2:05 AM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
theava.com
There Aren’t Words…
On Wednesday, August 3rd, at about 1:22 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sally Arellano who said their two missing children had been left at Ukiah’s Motel 6 on North State in the care of Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, of Ukiah. At...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
