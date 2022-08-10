ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DQEAF_0hAa6Tco00

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.

The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok , received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.

“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.

Then, she encouraged followers to stay away from the complimentary glasses provided in hotel rooms. “I’m not talking about the styrofoam glasses or paper cups, I’m talking about the glasses glasses that are sitting there for your use,” Evangeline said, adding that she would first wash the glasses before drinking out of them.

The next culprit on her list was the bedspread, which Evangeline revealed is the first item to be removed from her hotel room the minute she checks in. “Those things are not washed often,” she said.

Evangeline did note that upscale hotels are most likely better at washing bed sheets and duvets than other accommodations, and will have folded white bed sheets provided upon arrival. “But if it’s not that and it’s an actual bedspread, those things get cleaned like maybe once a year,” she warned. “Don’t sit on those.”

She also encouraged travellers to sign up for a hotel’s rewards program, and if there is more than one guest staying at the hotel, make sure their name is on the reservation.

Germs in hotel rooms can also run rampant on light switches, telephones, faucets, countertops and desks, and curtains. A 2020 investigation from Inside Edition found that some New York City hotels weren’t washing linens and sheets in between guest stays.

@queenevangeline25

#5thingschallenge #5thingsiwouldneverdo #hotel #motel #guestd #hospitalityindustry #queenevangeline

♬ original sound - vange.vange

Unsurprisingly, many TikTok viewers were grossed out by the secret unsanitary places in their hotel rooms, and took to the comments section to share some of the other items that they make sure to clean when checking into a hotel.

“I wrap the remote control in the plastic wrap from the ice bucket,” one person wrote.

“I would never use the ice bucket,” someone else said.

“Almost easier to just stay home,” joked a third person.

Some social media users were confused as to how so many spots can be missed during a hotel room cleaning, but others pointed out that staffers and housekeepers may not have the time to do a full-scale cleaning job. One user explained, “Unfortunately most hotels give a very short amount of time to clean & are always understaffed, plus last minute early check ins.”

Many fellow hotel workers and former housekeepers agreed with Evangeline that they would never stay at a hotel without cleaning the place from top to bottom first.

“I worked housekeeping for years, I would never stay at a hotel without cleaning the entire room myself,” one person said, while another TikToker wrote: “I work in hotels! The bedspread comes off first for me too!!!”

Comments / 4

Willow-Rouge
2d ago

I'm a server for a VERY well-known hotel. from talking to the house keepers and front desk i highly highly HIGHLY!!!! suggest that you ask for fresh linens. all the way down to the comforter and bring your own pillows and towels. AND TIP YOUR SERVER!!!!

Reply(1)
2
Maria Sotelo Obregon
2d ago

We bring our own cleaning supplies and wipe everything down before we settle in. We check the bed mattress for bed mite's also the sheets. 😊

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Woman books Airbnb in Bali and discovers its an abandoned villa: ‘Guess it’s yours now’

A woman booked an Airbnb in Bali, only to find the listing she planned to stay in was actually an abandoned villa.Bree Robertson, originally from New Zealand, quit her nine-to-five job in June. Since then, she has been living on the Indonesian island and documenting her travels under the TikTok username @atypical_adventure.Last week, Robertson shared on TikTok that she had booked an Airbnb listing in East Bali as a “romantic getaway” for herself and her partner. The lodging was $80 a night and had some great reviews, according to Robertson. The listing on the Airbnb website also said the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hotel Rooms#Upscale Hotels#New York City#Tiktok
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
dailyphew.com

Homeless Man Goes To The Hospital, Staff Soon Realize That He’s Not Alone

Hospital staff bear witness to some of the most intense and dramatic situations, saving and losing lives is a daily occurrence for these everyday heroes. With such a physically and emotionally draining occupation, it must come as a great relief to experience moments of pure and simple joy such as this one, shared by Brazilian nurse Cris Mamprim.
HOMELESS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of ‘Painful But Worth It’ Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach After Unsightly, ‘Stress-Induced’ Psoriasis Eruption In May

Kim Kardashian, a psoriasis sufferer, has been opening up about her many skincare challenges. Most recently she’s showed off “laser skincare tightening” on her stomach. Kim recently confessed to a psoriasis outbreak that may have been linked to stress when she had to fit into a notorious Marilyn Monroe dress for May’s exclusive Met Gala.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy