WCAX
Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say the gunfire that wounded an 18-year-old driver Thursday night came from inside the car. Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shopping center on Shelburne Road after reports of gunfire in the parking lot. They found a car crashed into a utility pole and the 18-year-old driver with a gunshot wound in the torso.
mynbc5.com
Early morning shooting in Burlington lands two men in the hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A gunfire incident in Burlington early Saturday morning landed two men in the hospital. Police responded to calls about a shooting on Main Street just before 1:28 a.m. in between Church Street and Saint Paul Street. Officers discovered two men who had been shot. They were...
VTDigger
Police investigating gunshot injury, crash at Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza
The Burlington Police Department is investigating what it said appears to be a gunfire incident outside a shopping mall on Thursday night. In response to calls for help around 9:30 p.m., Burlington police found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole at the exit of the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza, Acting Police Chief Jon Murad said in a press release.
WCAX
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.
mynbc5.com
Police make arrest in Burlington parking garage shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Police have arrested an Essex Junction man believed to be involved in a parking garage shooting in Burlington in June. Burlington Police said they arrested Badal "Polo" Khadka, 19, on August 5. Khadka has been charged as the primary aggressor in a gunfire incident that took place during the early morning hours of June 18 in the Market Street Parking Garage.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police looking to ID two men regarding shooting incident
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are looking for help in identifying two men who might have information about a shooting incident on Church Street last month. On July 23, a man in his 40s who was brought to the University of Vermont Medical Center with a gunshot wound after a shooting that occurred around midnight. The man was treated for a non-life threatening injury and released.
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
WCAX
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison
ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Addison. Vermont State Police say it happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon. 27 year-old Bryan Krymlak, of Middlebury was driving down Town Line Road -- when he drove into a ditch. Police say Krymlak lost control and was thrown from...
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
mynbc5.com
38 gravestones knocked over during cemetery vandalism
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Police are looking for more information regarding a vandalism at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans that left 38 gravestones knocked down. Frank Cioffi, the president of the Greater Burlington Industrial Corporation, said the vandalism occurred during the evening of Aug. 10. He said...
mynbc5.com
Police searching for driver who left scene following a motorcycle crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Right now, the Essex Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened last night in Colchester, just a little after 5:30 on Fort Parkway in front of Ethan Allen Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist veered out of the way for a vehicle that ran a...
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
WCAX
Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
WCAX
New York State Police investigating a drowning in Altona
ALTONA, NY. (WCAX) - A New York man is dead after drowning in an Altona, NY lake Friday. New York State Police say is happened around 10:45 a.m. at Miner Lake. They say they found 60 year-old Donald Perry, of Ganienken Community in Altona in the water near his kayak.
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed following domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed after he again allegedly violated a court order. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh Aug. 11 when they took William J. Frazier into custody on multiple charges. Frazier, 29, was arrested for aggravated...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
