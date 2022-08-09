ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships move to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) has announced a new site for the 2023 and 2024 Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, and the event will be moving from Elkhart, Indiana to Evansville in February.

“It’s a privilege to be one of the first organizations to host an event at the Deaconess Aquatic Center,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. “We’ve had a long history of hosting GLVC Championships in Evansville over the past several years at Roberts Stadium, The Ford Center, and historic Bosse Field, and we have enjoyed great support from the local community and the Evansville Sports Corporation. I am confident the student-athletes participating in the GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships will enjoy a memorable experience at this beautiful new venue.”

A press release says the next two meets will take place in Evansville at the Deaconess Aquatic Center. The facility can accommodate 960 fans, but all four days of action will be streamed live and free on the GLVC Sports Network (GLVCSN). The action can be viewed on this website , on the GLVCSN app or on OTT platforms like Roku, Apple TV and more.

“We can’t wait to welcome the GLVC Swimming & Diving Championships to the Deaconess Aquatic Center,” said Evansville Sports Corp President Eric Marvin. “The facility was built for championship competitions, and we’re grateful that the GLVC has entrusted Evansville to be their host city for the next two years.”

