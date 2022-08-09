ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
A New And Exciting Bookstore For The Kids Is Now Open In Rome New York

You and your kids will have more options for books in the City of Rome New York. Circle Time Books and More is now open for business. They are located at 401 North James street in Rome. According to their website, their hours of operation currently are Tuesday through Friday 2PM - 6PM, Saturday 10AM - 2PM, and they are closed on Sunday and Monday.
ROME, NY
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022

It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Deal or No Deal? Pick Right Case & Win Big When New Live Tour Comes to CNY

Feeling lucky? Pick the right case or break the banker and win big when the Deal or No Deal tour comes to Central New York. For the first time, Deal or No Deal is hitting the road. The tour is based on the popular game show hosted by Howie Mandell. It gives fans the chance to pick the winning case or make a deal with the banker – just like on TV. Random audience members are chosen at each live show to compete on-stage against the banker in their own game. That could be you when the tour stops in Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.
VERONA, NY
Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian

Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days. Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

