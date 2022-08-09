ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermann, MO

Ozarks First.com

Visit Hermann Farm in Hermann, MO

Thinking of taking a trip to beautiful Hermann, MO? Be sure to check out the Hermann Farm while there. For more info visit visithermann.com or hermannfarm.org.
HERMANN, MO
firesideguard.com

Centralia's new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia's new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. "B and A," stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
CENTRALIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

New Hi-Pointe Drive-In in Ballwin To Serve 'Greatest Hits' Only

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin. A Little Hi (15069 Manchester Road, Ballwin; hipointedrivein.com) is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.
BALLWIN, MO
City
Hermann, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CJ Coombs

The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits

The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

Union to have extra Rummage Sale

After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall. The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County's only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as "Redbird.". In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption

ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Wentzville woman beats childhood cancer, now gives back

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Cancer has touched a Wentzville, Missouri woman's life in more ways than one, and now she's giving back. Bri Rogers-Brooks was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2005 when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away from lung cancer in 2014 when she was 21. Now she uses his birthday as […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man

Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal "Randy" Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Washington Missourian

Fire destroys Union garage

No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
UNION, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK

The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

