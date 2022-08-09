Read full article on original website
'A Little Hi'; a mini version of the signature Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open up
ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be opening a spinoff concept, "A Little Hi." A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits...
Visit Hermann Farm in Hermann, MO
Thinking of taking a trip to beautiful Hermann, MO? Be sure to check out the Hermann Farm while there. For more info visit visithermann.com or hermannfarm.org. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving
One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
New Hi-Pointe Drive-In in Ballwin To Serve 'Greatest Hits' Only
Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin. A Little Hi (15069 Manchester Road, Ballwin; hipointedrivein.com) is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe’s signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibits
The Rotunda building in Hermann, MO.Rotunda Building photo via Facebook. The historic Rotunda building is located at Hermann, Missouri which rests in Gasconade County. It's a red brick, octagon-shaped building that was built in 1864. It was intended to be the Gasconade County Agricultural Association's exhibition hall in its earlier days. The association built the Rotunda building for $2,000 back then which would be $37,747 in today's dollars. Currently, it's used for events in the community.
Union to have extra Rummage Sale
After brutal February weather, the Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Rummage Sale has been among the first signs of spring in recent years. But this year, it also will ring in fall. The city is trying a second Rummage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
Humane Society of Missouri slashes adoption fees on pitbulls through August
Through the end of August, the Humane Society will slash adoption fees on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixed breeds.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Wentzville woman beats childhood cancer, now gives back
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Cancer has touched a Wentzville, Missouri woman’s life in more ways than one, and now she’s giving back. Bri Rogers-Brooks was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2005 when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away from lung cancer in 2014 when she was 21. Now she uses his birthday as […]
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
Friends and family members will gather this weekend to celebrate and remember the life of longtime Webster Groves resident Randal “Randy” Howland. Howland, 62, died last week after his vehicle crashed into Deer Creek. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition.
School supplies still available at Jefferson County Rescue Mission
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Rescue Mission in Pevely still has school supplies available for those students who need it. Louise Sardo with the Rescue Mission goes over the items they have in stock. Sardo adds any family who is in need of the school supplies for their child going...
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
