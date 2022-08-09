Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin. A Little Hi (15069 Manchester Road, Ballwin; hipointedrivein.com) is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe’s signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.

BALLWIN, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO