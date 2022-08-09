ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Documented

Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community

When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities

The Nassau County Legislature's Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor's

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city's fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city's vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area's speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers

ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Chalkbeat

NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children

New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Off to college? NY warns new students about possible scams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New college students should be on the lookout for possible scams, New York officials announced Wednesday. The state Division of Consumer Protection issued a warning for students away from home for the first time and a series of recommendations, because, as New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez put it, the best way for students to stay safe is to be informed.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
norwoodnews.org

For Hospice Nurses and Healthcare Workers, the Work Continues

Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
