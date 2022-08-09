Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Installs Technology in City Service Vehicles to so they Can't Speed
Fifty of NYC’s 30,000 public service vehicles hit the roads on August 11 with retrofitted technology, called Intellect Speed Assistance (ISA), which prevents drivers from exceeding posted speed limits. Mayor Adams, who has many times pointed out the correlation between fast, aggressive driving and the high number of injuries...
Thieves targeting women shoppers in Long Island parking lots, police say
Have you seen them? In each of the 10 incidents, police say one suspect asks the shopper for directions while the other steals her credit card.
Top 10 most-stolen vehicles: Is your car on the list?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Nearly 1 million vehicles were stolen across the country in 2021 -- an 8% increase from 2020 -- data shows, as high used car prices incentivized thieves. But some vehicles are much more likely to be stolen than others, whether it’s due to increased desirability, or...
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
longisland.com
Nassau Legislature Proposes Expansion of Property Tax Exemptions for Senior Citizens, Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities
The Nassau County Legislature’s Minority Caucus has introduced legislation that will deliver much-needed tax relief to income-eligible senior and disabled homeowners in Nassau County. Filed this week, the measures would nearly double the maximum income eligibility level for the Senior Citizens and Persons with Limited Incomes and Disabilities property...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
Some NYC vehicles get speed-limiting technology installed — but not the mayor’s
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced technology installation in some of the city’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday that have made speeding impossible. As of June 30, the intelligent speed assist technology has been installed in 50 of the city’s vehicles as part of an $80,000 pilot program that limits speeds based on an area’s speed limits, Adams said during a Brooklyn press conference.
jcitytimes.com
ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers
ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
NBC New York
Fake ‘I Need Help' Scheme Targets Women Shopping at Long Island Costcos: Cops
At least 10 shoppers have been robbed in Costco and Bed & Bath parking lots in five different Long Island communities in the last month by people pretending to need to help, Suffolk County police said Thursday as they revealed the apparent scheme. The most recent case in the pattern...
OSHA investigating deaths of 3 Amazon workers who died on the job in N.J., per report
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died after suffering fatal injuries at New Jersey Amazon facilities earlier this summer. The first incident occurred on July 13 at a Middlesex County Amazon fulfillment center located in Carteret, N.J. an Amazon official told...
NY to help cover back-to-school costs for low-income children
New York families on public assistance can expect an additional boost to their wallets this month to help cover back-to-school costs, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Thursday. The one-time payments come as inflation has tightened household budgets across the country, making the annual shopping trip for notebooks, pencils and backpacks a greater financial burden, particularly for low-income families.State officials will begin distributing the money Friday. Families on public assistance will receive $214...
Staten Island man fighting insurance company after being denied claim for dental implants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Staten Island senior Magdy Hanna is $25,000 in medical debt after receiving dental implants that he thought would be covered by his health insurance plan. In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, Hanna expressed his frustration. “I’m a human being, and what the insurance is doing to me makes me […]
Off to college? NY warns new students about possible scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New college students should be on the lookout for possible scams, New York officials announced Wednesday. The state Division of Consumer Protection issued a warning for students away from home for the first time and a series of recommendations, because, as New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez put it, the best way for students to stay safe is to be informed.
Sea View senior housing dream might be dead — no signs of progress from leaders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials wanted to transform a Mid-Island eyesore that’s attracted late-night troublemakers for decades into a 344-unit senior housing complex, but it’s been on hold since 2017. Now, they can’t say what’s next. A spokeswoman for the New York City Economic...
norwoodnews.org
For Hospice Nurses and Healthcare Workers, the Work Continues
Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.
nypressnews.com
Fired NYC official says Homeless Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins tried to hide violations; Mayor Adams disagrees
The city’s commissioner for homeless services, Gary Jenkins, came under scrutiny on Thursday after texts emerged showing his former spokeswoman saying he had tried to hide violations of the city’s shelter laws from Mayor Adams and the public — a claim the mayor disputed. The spokeswoman, Julia...
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can Shred Personal Documents Free of Charge in August
Union County’s free recycling program continues in August with a drop-off event for personal documents this Saturday, August 13. Residents can bring up to four bags or boxes of sensitive, personal papers for secure shredding, free of charge. “We encourage residents to use our free shredding program to help...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 12, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
