ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
ComicBook
Saturn Awards Nominations Include The Batman, Spider-Man: Now Way Home and More
Superheroes are dominating the annual Saturn Awards nominations, with numerous nods going to The Batman, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more. On the TV side, Superman & Lois earned six nominations, while Marvel earned consideration for basically every one of their TV projects, from WandaVision to Hawkeye to What If...?. This year's ceremony marks the 50th annual Saturn Awards, which celebrate excellence in science fiction, fantasy, and horror films. The Batman was the top overall nominee with 12 different nominations, including acting, directing, writing, music, editing, and more.
ComicBook
Disney+ With Ads Launching in December
Disney is following through with its plan to offer a US version of the Disney+ streaming service that has advertisements. Disney is launching the ad version of Disney+ in December; at the same time, the company is also planning on raising subscription prices for the classic ad-free Disney+ service, as well as Hulu, which will see both its ad-supported and ad-free versions get price hikes. Along with these subscription price hikes, Disney will be offering consumers new versions of its streaming bundle, which has traditionally included Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+.
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
ComicBook
Disney+ Crosses 150 Million Subscribers
As the months and years go by, Disney+ continues to grow at an incredible rate. The Disney-owned streaming service was expected to add around 10 million new subscribers during the third fiscal quarter, but Disney+ soared far beyond those goals. Ahead of Wednesday's quarterly earnings call, Disney announced that Disney+ had added 14.4 million subscribers over the last quarter, allowing the service to pass a major subscriber milestone.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
Australian Government Reveals Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers
Godzilla Vs. Kong is getting a sequel and filming has already begun in Australia for round two of the MonsterVerse follow-up. Set to release on March 15th, 2024, the second round of the giant monster battle has had some story spoilers leaked thanks in part to the Australian government, which had documented these tidbits in a press release. With Apple TV+ set to work on creating a new kaiju television series for the MonsterVerse, it's a good time to be a fan of these popular behemoths.
ComicBook
The Disney+ Price Increase Isn't Sitting Well With Subscribers
Subscribers will have to pay a little bit more if they want to keep Disney+ without ads. The Walt Disney Company held its 3Q 2022 earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, where it unveiled Disney+ Basic and Disney+ Premium tiers. The Disney+ Basic tier (including ads) will run $7.99 per month with no option for an annual subscription and the Disney+ Premium tier (without ads) will be increasing to $10.99 a month and $109.99 annually, an increase of three dollars a month for monthly subscribers and $40 for annual subscribers (and a leap of 37% for both). Naturally, users are debating the merits of the price hike and whether they will want to continue paying for Disney+ or not on social media.
ComicBook
Spy Kids Reboot Adds Another Shazam! Star to Cast
The beloved family film Spy Kids is getting rebooted by Netflix more than 20 years after the original hit theaters. The new version will see the return of original director Robert Rodriguez and feature Shazam! star Zachary Levi and Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez as the movie's lead parents. Casting news for the project has been pouring in, and the latest announcement from Deadline includes DJ Cotrona. Not only is Cotrona reuniting with Robert Rodriguez after working on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, but this will also mark the actor's reunion with Levi after playing adult Pedro in Shazam! and in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
ComicBook
She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project
We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Studio Reacts to the Manga's New Part
Chainsaw Man is finally preparing to release the premiere episodes of its first anime season, and at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, some of the biggest names at Studio MAPPA shared their thoughts on Part 2 of the manga. With the manga from Tatsuki Fujimoto introducing a new protagonist via Asa Mikata, and the War Devil, the status of Denji is currently unknown in the next chapter of the bloody manga series.
ComicBook
Steam Gets New #1 Game Before Release
Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen an upcoming game shoot to the top of the sales chart right before launch. In a general sense, a number of different games have been doing incredibly well on Steam over the past month. Some of these titles have included Stray, MultiVersus, and Raft, to name a few. Now, all of those games look like they'll be taking a backseat to what is likely going to be one of the biggest PC releases of the year.
ComicBook
Netflix's Top 2 TV Shows Had a Crossover Last Year
Two dark fantasy series, The Sandman and Locke & Key are currently topping Netflix's streaming charts. Some fans may not realize that these shows are based on comics whose universe crossed over just last year. Though The Sandman concluded in 1996, and the original Locke & Key saga ran from 2008 through 2013, stories have continued to be told in their respective canons. For The Sandman, DC Comics launched a series of sequels and spinoffs under The Sandman Universe in 2018, which continues today. Meanwhile, IDW Publishing has published a series of Locke & Key prequels collectively known as The Golden Age. The last of those prequels, Hell & Gone, was an intercompany crossover that connected The Sandman and Locke & Key mythologies.
