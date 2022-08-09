ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Logan Lee adjust to life as D-lineman/husband

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye junior Logan Lee is only 22 years old, but he was married during the summer of 2022. And now Logan deals with the pressure of continuing a Hawkeye career, while adjusting to life as a married man.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House divided: Family rivalry travels to the Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Scott and Joanne Nesmith have been married for six years, and throughout their marriage has lived an NL Central rivalry. Scott is a Cubs fan, while Joanne loves the Reds. In fact, their first date was to a Reds and Cubs game. Scott showed up to...
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

St Jude hosts 47th Annual Sweet Corn Festival

Cedar Rapids — The St Jude Catholic Church began hosting it's 47th Sweet Corn Festival Friday evening. Volunteers spent Thursday preparing for the festival by shucking thousands of ears of corn. The festival features:. Carnival rides. Live entertainment. Games. Food. Iowa's News Now spoke to festival goers about their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Health
City
Dysart, IA
City
Ogden, IA
City
Davenport, IA
City
Asbury, IA
City
Waukee, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Polk City, IA
City
Elkader, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"If You Build It" Field of Dreams exhibit launches

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — With the MLB Field of Dreams game happening this week, Dyersville is seeing a lot of traffic around the town. One attraction site is the new "If You Build It" exhibit, which celebrates the magic of the cult classic Field of Dreams. An actor in the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Courage Ride on Saturday raising money for sarcoma research

Hundreds of cyclists are set to ride through south Iowa City and Johnson County Saturday morning for the Courage Ride. The five-to-100 mile bike ride has been raising funds for sarcoma research for nearly two decades. It started in 2005, a couple years after founders' son Seth Bailey died from a form of sarcoma.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

This is Heaven: Field of Dreams 2022

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa's News Now's pregame special for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game. Anchors Mitch Fick, Jett Beachum and Owen Siebring take you to Dyersville for exclusive stories to get you ready for Major League Baseball's return to Iowa for a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
DYERSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

18,000 ears of corn shucked ahead of St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — More than 400 volunteers showed up to shuck 18,000 ears of corn ahead of the St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival. This will be the 47th festival. It's famous for its $1 ears, but they also have food, bands, craft beer tastings, rides and the chance to catch up with old friends.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes#General Health#Medical Services#Kid Captain#Camanche
cbs2iowa.com

Noelridge Greenhouse celebrates 50 years with a new mural

Cedar Rapids — Noelridge Greenhouse is unveiling a new mural in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell and Parks and Recreation Director Hasim Taylor joined the greenhouse's volunteers to celebrate. The first three greenhouses were built at Beaver Park at the maintenance building. The current...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated

Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids "Market After Dark," details announced

One of the most popular downtown events is returning Saturday, August 27th, to Cedar Rapids. Market After Dark is Lighting the Night with Alliant Energy and bringing more than 100 vendors, plus entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more to downtown for a free, outdoor community event. “Market After Dark...
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after crash near Vinton on Thursday

VINTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a crash in Benton County on Thursday evening. One car was heading west on 61st Street Lane near Vinton around 5 pm. A second car, driven by 91-year old Marion Schminke, was heading south of 30th Avenue. Schminke...
VINTON, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Secretary of State giving counties $1k to improve voter access

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open

The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES -- Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Man tasered after threatening people with a knife in Waterloo

A man is now in an area hospital for treatment and mental evaluation after he threatened people with knife and this was tasered by authorities. At approximately 8:09 Thursday morning, Waterloo Police Officers were called to the area of the 3400 block of W 9th on a report of a man threating people with a knife.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy