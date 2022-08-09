ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ransomville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Registration open for YMCA Turkey Trot

Registration for the 127th annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot is open. Runners may register at www.YMCABN.org until race capacity is reached. A press release noted, “The YMCA Turkey Trot is a time-honored Thanksgiving Day tradition. The oldest consecutively run footrace in the world, the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually. Proceeds raised help fund vital YMCA programs and services that empower youth, improve community health, and provide support to our community’s most vulnerable.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'

The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York

It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

What makes a stadium show great?

This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ransomville, NY
City
Canandaigua, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Connor Fields agrees to three-year contract with Knighthawks

Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced the team has signed forward Connor Fields to a three-year contract, pending league approval. Acquired by Rochester along with goaltender Riley Hutchcraft and the first overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NLL Entry Draft from the Las...
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!

(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York

Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York

The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

New faces on Destination Niagara USA staff

Heather Bagshaw and Sara Harvey join marketing team. As domestic leisure travel continues to increase, Destination Niagara USA is being proactive about its approach to ensuring Niagara Falls USA and Niagara County remain in the forefront of travelers’ minds. To that end, Heather Bagshaw (vice president of marketing) and Sara Harvey (director of communications) are the latest hires for the destination marketing organization (DMO).
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy