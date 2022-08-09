Read full article on original website
Registration open for YMCA Turkey Trot
Registration for the 127th annual YMCA Buffalo Niagara Turkey Trot is open. Runners may register at www.YMCABN.org until race capacity is reached. A press release noted, “The YMCA Turkey Trot is a time-honored Thanksgiving Day tradition. The oldest consecutively run footrace in the world, the YMCA Turkey Trot is an 8k race that attracts 14,000 runners and walkers annually. Proceeds raised help fund vital YMCA programs and services that empower youth, improve community health, and provide support to our community’s most vulnerable.”
Man, machine and the 'Mighty Niagara'
The crowd roared as man and machine met on the mighty Niagara for the annual running of Thunder on the Niagara this past weekend at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda. “We had a good showing of what we call the Grand Island Navy, with some individuals from Grand Island that did extremely well,” said Gary Roesch, commodore of the Niagara Frontier Boat Racing Association.
Top 11 Weekend Events In Western New York
It feels like summer is winding down, but it is far from over. Make the most of this weekend by enjoying the nice weather and all the fun events this weekend. For this weekend of August, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that can make it difficult to decide on what to do this weekend. Don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.
What makes a stadium show great?
This week saw back-to-back shows performed at Highmark Stadium. Def Leppard and Motley Crue performed Wednesday and a couple thousand people more showed up to see Metallica and Greta Van Fleet on Thursday.
Connor Fields agrees to three-year contract with Knighthawks
Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced the team has signed forward Connor Fields to a three-year contract, pending league approval. Acquired by Rochester along with goaltender Riley Hutchcraft and the first overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NLL Entry Draft from the Las...
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 12 - August 14
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. The 182nd Erie County Fair kicked off on Wednesday and continues through August 21 at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Adult admission (13 and over) is $13.50 online or $15 at the gate with a credit or debit card only. Children 12 and under are free. You can find more information here.
Jazz in Town: Hot Summer Jazz Continues!
(Photo – Check out smooth jazz fabulous sound at Jazz at Chandlerville!) One thing we can count on in Buffalo summers is a ton of music and concerts of all genres. Jazz has its fair share also! We have just a few short weeks before the height of our Summer of Jazz free music concerts passes us by so get out and enjoy!
Wale, Fabolous, and Jeezy Are Coming To Buffalo, Details Here
Buffalo is really the place to be this summer for great events, shows, and concerts. Make sure you check our Ultimate Summer Show Guide to set your to-do list because it's sure to be packed and the very first major Hip Hop and Rap festival is this weekend in Buffalo.
Unique deer spotted in Buffalo
A unique-looking deer was spotted yesterday crossing South Park Avenue in Buffalo. State officials unsure if the deer is albinistic or leucistic.
Western New Yorker performing Thursday at Metallica concert
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This week there are two big concerts at Highmark Stadium. However, before the headliner Metallica takes the stage Thursday, another band featuring a musician from Western New York will perform. Kenmore native Patrick Galante is getting what he calls the chance of a lifetime to...
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
Niagara County announces upcoming closing of section of Wilson Burt Road
Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal announced a section of Wilson Burt Road in the Town of Newfane will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Aug. 15. Detour signs will direct motorists to alternate routes. The closure of Wilson Burt Road is for a...
See Fireworks Every Night In Hamburg, New York
The summer is winding down in Western New York. But before the kids get back to school and we break out the hoodies and football parties, there are some great events that are still to come! One of them is underway in the Southtowns. The 182nd Erie County Fair is...
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
Good Chance For Snow On This Date In Buffalo, New York
The summer of 2022 has been so much fun and there are still some great events to look forward to. As the Erie County Fair begins this week, the heat and humidity seem to be scaling back a bit. For some, when the Erie County Fair arrives, it signals the unofficial end of the summer.
Local filmmakers looking for actors for new movie
Two filmmakers from Buffalo are looking for actors to be in their new film Conflicted II: The Prequel.
Jim's Steakout eyes Orchard Park for next drive-thru location
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Jim’s Steakout is eyeing Orchard Park for its 11th area location. The company has filed plans to open a new restaurant with a drive-thru at 3185 Orchard Park Road between a Ted's Hot Dogs and Taco Bell on a site that currently houses a food pantry, operated by the Tabernacle next door.
New faces on Destination Niagara USA staff
Heather Bagshaw and Sara Harvey join marketing team. As domestic leisure travel continues to increase, Destination Niagara USA is being proactive about its approach to ensuring Niagara Falls USA and Niagara County remain in the forefront of travelers’ minds. To that end, Heather Bagshaw (vice president of marketing) and Sara Harvey (director of communications) are the latest hires for the destination marketing organization (DMO).
