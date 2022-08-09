ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Family of pregnant woman killed with infant son in fiery LA crash say they forgive nurse driver

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4cfD_0hAa4kbr00

The sister of the pregnant woman who died with her infant son in a fiery Los Angeles crash says her family forgives the ICU nurse accused of causing the crash.

She’seana Kerr told KTLA that in spite of her immense grief over the deaths of Asherey Ryan and 11-month-old nephew Alonzo Quintero, she sympathised with ICU nurse Nicole Linton, who is facing six counts of murder.

Ms Ryan, 23, was six months pregnant and had been on her way to a prenatal checkup with her fiancé Reynold Lester, who also died in the crash.

“I just want to tell her that we forgive her,” Ms Kerr told the LA-based news outlet. “She will have to live with this for the rest of her life. That’s why she was spared. We understand it already.”

Six people died and eight more were injured when a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by Ms Linton ran a red light at high speed at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, last Thursday.

Surveillance cameras captured the car slamming into several vehicles before it erupted in flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191Usq_0hAa4kbr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMmgL_0hAa4kbr00

Ms Linton, 37, is being held in the LA County’s Century Regional Detention Facility on $9m bond, booking records show.

Ms Kerr told KTLA that she had lost her not only lost her big sister but also her best friend.

“Every day we take our sons outside and walk them around the block. Every day. The neighbours know us,” Ms Kerr told the site. “Today, I had to walk alone with my son.”

Vigils were held at the scene of the crash on the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues over the weekend, where community leaders called for tougher action on speeding drivers .

A GoFundme page set up to help with funeral costs had raised more than $150,000 by Tuesday morning and, notably, actor and comedian Issa Rae donated $2500 to the fundraiser, TMZ first reported.

Ms Rae, 37, the star of Orange is the New Black , Insecure and The Photograph , grew up nearby in Inglewood.

A prominent social activist and promoter of the south Los Angeles neighbourhood, Ms Rae was handed the keys to Inglewood in February - the first person to receive the honour.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Authorities arrest 18-year-old connected to murder of Monterey Park police officer

The Downey Police Department arrested another suspect it believes is connected to the shooting death of Monterey Park Police officer Gardiel Solorio.The shooting occurred at a parking lot located inside the Downey Landing, which is located on the 12700 block of Lakewood Boulevard.Eighteen-year-old Gerardo Magallanes of San Pedro was arrested Friday and booked for murder. It's unclear at this moment what kind of role Magallanes played in the shooting death of Solorio, who had just began working for Monterey Park PD. Twenty-year-old Carlos Delcid is accused of shooting and killing Solorio following a botched bank robbery. Delcid shot Solorio while the latter was sitting in his car. He is expected back in Court on Sept. 8 to face chargers of murder, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.  Additionally, a 17-year-old male was arrested by authorities for being the suspect's getaway driver.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Man found dead on East Los Angeles basketball court

A man was found dead on a basketball court in East Los Angeles Thursday morning. Homicide detectives were called to the basketball courts behind Nueva Maravilla Housing Community, 4919 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., at about 4:55 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area

COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Murder#Actor#Downtown Los Angeles#Tmz#Ktla#Mercedes Benz
Bakersfield Channel

Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
thesource.com

Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder

Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
The Malibu Times

Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir

Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA. At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul […] The post Body found near Malibu Creek State Park reservoir appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank

One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m. 
The Independent

The Independent

789K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy