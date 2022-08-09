Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Not the first report of mold for company in charge of Augusta University dorms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
The Kitchen Palace in Aiken offers Caribbean, soul food
Robin Michelle Key is a woman who faces both trouble and prosperity with clear vision and a smile. She has to be. She opened a restaurant during the pandemic, after all. The former Philadelphia native has been running The Kitchen Palace at 1084 Reynolds Pond Road with her husband James Barnett since April 11, 2020.
wgac.com
Austin’s Daily Commentary – August 12, 2022
Austin discusses the differences between criminal prosecution in Augusta versus Columbia County. More on it here.
wgac.com
Augusta – One Of The Best Cities To Own A Vacation Rental
If you plan well, a vacation rental can be extremely lucrative for extra income. And with rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, it can make it even easier. Surprisingly, Augusta is one of the best cities to own a vacation rental in! Whether it’s a spare room, a mother-in-law suite, or your entire home, there is good money to be made. In an article from LawnStarter, short-term rental hosts can bring in an average of $44,000 a year, according to market analysis.
‘The Voice of Black Business’: August is National Black Business Month
An initiative that started 18 years ago, National Black Business Month goes through the month of August.
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
Clayton News Daily
Two Georgia health systems to receive $300M in federal funds
(The Center Square) — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is sending more than $300 million to help Georgia bolster health programs at the Grady and Augusta University health systems. The money will support Georgia’s Advancing Innovation to Deliver Equity program. Under the initiative, the two health systems...
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
Aiken small business restaurants bouncing back amid pandemic; concerns over inflation, COVID
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Small business owners in Aiken say they are bouncing back amid the pandemic. But, they’re still concerns over inflation and COVID-19. “Before the pandemic. We, we were still in the growing phase,” General Manager of THE Village Cafe Jason Tufts told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. Small business owners […]
WRDW-TV
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken
A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
New Augusta Chick-Fil-A to feature windowless drive-thru
The new Chick-Fil-A will have plenty of new features like increased parking, more inside seating, outdoor dining, and one new feature that has people talking.
4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
wfxg.com
RCSO on scene of shooting on Broad St
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Broad St near 5th St in Augusta. Deputies say the call came in just after 8pm Friday. One person was found to have at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.
