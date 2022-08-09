Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
pharmacytimes.com
Plasmapheresis is Viable Treatment Option for Patients with Hashimoto’s Encephalopathy Nonresponsive to Steroids
Researchers recommend having a low clinical threshold for the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s encephalopathy in patients who reveal no apparent cause for their altered mental status, given the heterogenous nature of the condition’s presentation. Plasmapheresis may be an option for patients with Hashimoto’s encephalopathy who are unresponsive to steroids...
MedicalXpress
Potential long-term treatment for asthma found
A possible way to tackle one of the underlying causes of asthma has been developed by researchers from Aston University and Imperial College London. In tests in mice, the researchers were able to virtually eliminate asthmatic symptoms within two weeks and return their airways to near normal. Just under 5.5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome
Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
physiciansweekly.com
Corticosteroids Effect on Left Ventricular Function in CS Patients
In patients receiving treatment for cardiac sarcoidosis (CS), it was unknown how the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) would progress over time. Patients diagnosed with CS receiving treatment with corticosteroids and who underwent transthoracic echocardiography were the study subjects. Retrospective evaluation of baseline features, therapy, echocardiographic data (including baseline to follow-up change in LVEF), and outcomes. About 55 of 100 patients had reduced LVEF (<50%) at baseline, whereas 45 had intact LVEF (≥50%). At follow-up, LVEF was either maintained or improved in 82% of patients. Change in LVEF was substantially greater in the group with reduced LVEF at baseline than in the group with intact LVEF (5% [interquartile range 0 to 15%] versus 0% [interquartile range -10% to 5%], P=0.001). There was no difference in corticosteroid exposure or use of medicinal therapy based on heart failure guideline recommendations between patients whose LVEF improved and those whose LVEF did not improve. On multivariable analysis, reduced LVEF at baseline (odds ratio 54.89, 95% CI 3.84 to 785.09, P=0.003) and complete heart block at presentation (odds ratio 28.88, 95% CI 2.17 to 383.71, P=0.011) were significantly associated with reduced LVEF after treatment. In conclusion, most CS patients maintained or improved their left ventricular (LV) systolic performance while taking corticosteroids. Regardless of the treatment, cardiac characteristics at presentation impacted the clinical course of CS.
physiciansweekly.com
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
From Medications to Uterine Fibroid Embolization
In 2016, Rose Jackson* noticed that her menstrual flow was becoming heavier. At first, she did not experience any of the pain or cramping that usually signal the presence of fibroids. But eventually, her periods became prolonged, until one day she bled for almost one month—three weeks in succession with only one week off.
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
Healthline
How High Blood Pressure Can Increase the Risk of Kidney Damage
Almost in the United States have high blood pressure, and more than people have chronic kidney disease. The truth is that there’s a lot of overlap between these two groups. Unless you’re suffering from hypertension or chronic kidney disease, you’ve probably never thought about how your blood pressure impacts your kidneys. However, it’s well documented that there is a connection.
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
Flea and Tick Medicine Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Flea and tick medicine poisoning in dogs happens when a dog is exposed to high levels of poison. Symptoms depend on the amount of exposure. The post Flea and Tick Medicine Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
Nature.com
Late-life hypertension as a risk factor for cognitive decline and dementia
Worldwide, approximately 55 million people have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries. As the proportion of older people in the population is increasing in nearly every country, this number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030, and the number of people with dementia will nearly triple from its current value to more than 152 million by 2050. Given that there are currently no available disease-modifying therapies, appropriate emphasis should be placed on efforts to address known modifiable risk factors [1].
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Certain Antihypertensive Drugs Can Lower Risk for New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
Meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials adds to growing evidence around certain antihypertensive drug classes showing promise for primary or secondary prevention of diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that approximately 116 million American adults have hypertension and 88 million have prediabetes (defined as a hemoglobin A1c of...
Medical News Today
What to know about taking codeine for COPD
Codeine is an opioid medication that doctors may use to treat pain and cough. It is a powerful drug, and people can quickly develop tolerance or dependence. Although there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), treatments can help relieve the symptoms and slow the progression of the disease. Opioids — such as codeine — may be valuable in alleviating some symptoms, but doctors do not prescribe them frequently because of the risks.
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
reviewofoptometry.com
Study Identifies Predictors of Vitrectomy Outcomes in DME
Vitrectomy may have a protective effect on DME, study findings suggest. Photo: Jarett Mazzarella, OD. Click image to enlarge. In addition to anti-VEGF injections, vitrectomy is another potential option for treating diabetic macular edema (DME), particularly in cases with coexisting epiretinal membrane or traction. Researchers recently explored retinal changes on...
Comments / 0